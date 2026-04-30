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French bulldog stolen at gunpoint located by Houston police

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Published  April 30, 2026 9:18pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Dog taken at gunpoint located by Houston police

Dog taken at gunpoint located by Houston police

We have some good news to tell you about following a recent story that was Only on FOX. FOX 26's Randy Wallace explains how a French Bulldog who was taken at gunpoint while two teens where walking the dog was returned home safely. 

The Brief

    • FOX 26 first reported on a French bulldog named Nova on Tuesday.
    • During a morning walk last Friday, two teenage brothers were walking Nova near their home when they say a white vehicle pulled up near the intersection of Woodlyn and Denton.
    • On Wednesday, the day after our report aired, Houston police found Nova about 10 miles away from her home unharmed.

HOUSTON - FOX 26 first reported on a French bulldog named Nova on Tuesday. 

The backstory:

During a morning walk last Friday, two teenage brothers were walking Nova near their home when they say a white vehicle pulled up near the intersection of Woodlyn and Denton.

They say the passenger pulled a gun and took Nova.

Nova 

Their other pup, Star, was not taken. 

What they're saying:

"Nova is our French Bulldog," said the teens' mother, Nora Boesem. "She was given to our kids, who are all special needs youth, as their companion animal."

"My son calls me and tells me, ‘dad, they just took Nova.’ So, I panicked, you don't want anything to happen to your kids," said the teen's dad, Kendrick Stewart.

"Watch your children, especially when they are walking their dogs," said Kendrick.

On Wednesday, the day after our report aired, Houston police found Nova about 10 miles away from her home unharmed.

She was returned to her family. 

The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with the dog's owners. 

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