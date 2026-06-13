Missouri City crews working structure fire on Quail Meadow Drive

Crews have been called to a Missouri City neighborhood to battle a fire at the scene.

Missouri City fire

What they're saying:

The city's Fire and Rescue Services says the fire is on Quail Meadow Drive, near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road and Lake Olympia Parkway.

Crews are said to be working to get the flames under control and protect nearby homes.

Others are being asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.