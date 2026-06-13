Missouri City house fire injures 2 firefighters, kills 2 pets

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The Brief Two firefighters were injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a ceiling collapsed during a house fire Saturday evening in Missouri City. The residents escaped safely, but two family pets died at the scene despite firefighters' attempts to perform lifesaving measures. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under active investigation by the Missouri City Fire Marshal’s Office.



Two firefighters were injured, and two family pets died in a residential fire Saturday evening in Missouri City, officials said.

Missouri City house fire

What we know:

Missouri City Fire & Rescue Services responded to a reported structure fire in the 3800 block of Quail Meadow Drive at 5:24 p.m. Crews arrived on scene about seven minutes later and found heavy fire conditions in the attic of the home, according to fire officials.

Firefighters launched an aggressive fire attack and search operation and later brought the blaze under control. The residence sustained major fire and smoke damage.

During a search of the home, firefighters located two family pets and attempted lifesaving measures at the scene. Despite those efforts, both animals died. Animal Control also responded to assist.

No civilian injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

One firefighter was treated for a heat-related illness, while another suffered a minor musculoskeletal injury after a ceiling collapse during firefighting operations. Officials said both injuries were non-life-threatening.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Missouri City Fire Marshal’s Office.

A total of six engines, one ladder truck, two squads, two battalion chiefs, three medic units and one EMS battalion chief responded to the incident.