28-year-old accused officer killer back behind bars after posting a million-dollar bond

The Brief Dremone Francis was returned to jail after a judge revoked his $1 million bond, with court records showing the action followed a failed drug test. Crime Stoppers' Andy Kahan called the revocation unusual, saying defendants often remain free despite repeated bond violations or even new criminal charges. Prosecutors are asking the court to deny Francis bond moving forward, with a hearing scheduled next month as law enforcement leaders urge the judge to keep him in custody.



The man who made national headlines after becoming the first known defendant charged with killing a police officer to receive bond in Harris County is back behind bars.

Dremone Francis, charged with capital murder in the 2024 killing of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Fernando Esqueda, had his bond revoked after allegedly failing a drug test.

What they're saying:

Francis and his codefendant, 46-year-old Roland Keith Palmer, are charged with capital murder in the July 2024 slaying of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Fernando Esqueda.

248th Criminal Court Judge Hillary Unger faced blowback after setting bond at $1 million. Francis made bond, and walked out of jail in February 2025.

His bond has since been revoked.

According to court records, that happened last month after he failed a drug test. Highly unusual to see someone's bond revoked for a drug test and no other violations.

"Think about it. We've done stories throughout the years of people who violate their bond, repeatedly," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "Not just violate their bond conditions, but get charged with new offenses while out on bond and never have their bond revoked, so this is a first."

The DA's office wants Francis to remain behind bars with no bond.

A hearing will be held in Unger's court sometime next month.

"I know our partners with the Harris County Sheriffs Office will be there. I plan on being there, and we will see what happens," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "We have to start holding these judges accountable. Obviously, this guy is a danger to society, he's not going to abide by the rules they set forth for him. He needs to stay locked up."