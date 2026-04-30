The Brief A 4-year-old boy has lost his life after drowning in an apartment pool in Galveston, officials said. According to officials, first responders were called out to the Victorian Condominiums on Seawall Boulevard after a 911 caller reported that CPR was being performed on a child after they were pulled from the water. The boy was taken to UTMB's John Sealy Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.



A 4-year-old boy has lost his life after drowning in an apartment pool in Galveston, officials said.

4-year-old boy drowns in Galveston apartment complex pool

What we know:

According to officials, first responders were called out to the Victorian Condominiums on Seawall Boulevard on Thursday after a 911 caller reported that CPR was being performed on a child after they were pulled from the water.

Officials said members of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, who had a lifeguard nearby, were first to arrive.

The boy was taken to UTMB's John Sealy Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said this is the second incident in which a child was found in a pool in two days. Another incident occurred at a hotel on Seawall Boulevard where a child was found in the pool, but was revived.

Officials said most Galveston hotels and condo complexes with pools do not have lifeguards. First responders are urging those with young children to be in the water with them or to ensure they are within a clear line of sight at all times.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide information on how the child gained access to the pool.

The child's name has not been released.