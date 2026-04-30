10-month-old dog endures unimaginable cruelty, owner under criminal investigation

The Brief A rescue group saved the dog, now named Phineas, from euthanasia at BARC after his owner surrendered him. He suffered significant injuries, including head trauma, bite wounds, and infection, possibly from being mauled by other dogs. Despite his condition, Phineas is described as gentle and resilient, while the District Attorney’s Office considers possible cruelty charges.



A severely injured dog just hours away from being euthanized has been given a second chance after a rescue group stepped in, as authorities now review potential animal cruelty charges tied to his condition.

Severely injured dog, hours from being euthanized, saved by rescue group

What we know:

The dog, now named Phineas, was just hours away from being euthanized when Scouts Honor Rescue decided to pull him out of BARC.

The dog's owner signed him over to BARC and the DA's Office is now considering animal cruelty charges.

What they're saying:

"He's had a horrible life," said Leslie Hillendahl, President of Scouts Honor Rescue. "That's what we like to do, help the ones in the worst shape."

It appears Phineas endured a lot of cruelty.

"He has some pretty serious injuries to his head," said Dr. Jaimee Weigle with Vergi 24-Hour Emergency Animal Hospital.

The pup has bite marks all over, and it appears he may have been mauled by other dogs.

Weigle says Phineas has a good deal of infection and will need a new procedure.

Even with all he's been through, he's a good-tempered dog.

He's lucky to be alive and happy about it.

What you can do:

If you'd like to support Scouts Honor Rescue, click here.