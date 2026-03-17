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Missouri City resident wins $2 million from Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

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Published  March 17, 2026 11:20am CDT
Missouri City
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A Missouri City resident claimed a Golden Riches scratch off ticket worth $2 million.
    • The ticket was sold at a Murphy Express on Southwest Freeway.
    • According to the organization, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus because they sold the prize-winning ticket.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - It's one Missouri City resident's lucky day after they just became a millionaire overnight thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

$2 million lottery ticket sold in SW Houston

The Texas Lottery announced the resident claimed a Golden Riches scratch-off ticket worth $2 million. Golden Riches has a total prize offering of $181.2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express 8806 on Southwest Freeway in Meadows Place. According to the organization, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus because they sold the prize-winning ticket as part of the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.

Texas Lottery says this is the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to have been won in this game. 

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Texas Lottery.

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