Missouri City resident wins $2 million from Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - It's one Missouri City resident's lucky day after they just became a millionaire overnight thanks to a winning lottery ticket.
$2 million lottery ticket sold in SW Houston
The Texas Lottery announced the resident claimed a Golden Riches scratch-off ticket worth $2 million. Golden Riches has a total prize offering of $181.2 million.
The winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express 8806 on Southwest Freeway in Meadows Place. According to the organization, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus because they sold the prize-winning ticket as part of the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.
Texas Lottery says this is the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to have been won in this game.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Texas Lottery.