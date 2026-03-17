Missouri City resident wins $2 million from Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket

The Brief A Missouri City resident claimed a Golden Riches scratch off ticket worth $2 million. The ticket was sold at a Murphy Express on Southwest Freeway. According to the organization, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus because they sold the prize-winning ticket.



It's one Missouri City resident's lucky day after they just became a millionaire overnight thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

$2 million lottery ticket sold in SW Houston

The Texas Lottery announced the resident claimed a Golden Riches scratch-off ticket worth $2 million. Golden Riches has a total prize offering of $181.2 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Murphy Express 8806 on Southwest Freeway in Meadows Place. According to the organization, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus because they sold the prize-winning ticket as part of the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.

Texas Lottery says this is the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to have been won in this game.