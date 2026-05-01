Clear Lake Preschool set to close, leaving families searching for childcare

The Brief Clear Lake United Methodist Church Preschool is closing on July 31 due to a reported $500,000 budget deficit over the last three years. The closure leaves nearly 100 students without care and puts staff in a difficult position, as some church employees are ineligible for unemployment benefits. While families face significant uncertainty, the nonprofit Children at Risk notes that Clear Lake is not a "childcare desert," suggesting other local options may be available.



A staple of the Clear Lake community is preparing to shut its doors for good as the Clear Lake United Methodist Church Preschool has announced it will officially close on July 31, leaving nearly 100 families and dozens of staff members in a state of uncertainty.

The decision, cited as a matter of "financial sustainability," comes after years of the church attempting to bridge significant budget gaps for the program.

A Growing Financial Burden

What they're saying:

In a statement to parents and staff, Senior Pastor Brad Morgan revealed the staggering costs associated with keeping the preschool afloat.

"Over the past several years, the preschool has required significant subsidy from the church’s operating budget—more than $500,000 over the past three years—along with additional losses from the program’s own reserves," Morgan said. "Given those ongoing financial realities, we were not able to identify a path forward that would allow the program to continue in a sustainable way."

The church has indicated that its current priority is ensuring a smooth conclusion to the school year for the students and staff currently enrolled.

Staff and Parents Face "Fear and Uncertainty"

What's next:

While the church focuses on the transition, those on the front lines say the impact is devastating. An employee of the school, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to her ongoing employment, described a somber atmosphere.

"There's a lot of fear and uncertainty," she said. "The teachers that work for the church are not eligible to receive unemployment because they work for a church. A lot of the teachers have their children alongside them in care receiving a tuition discount, and now they aren't sure what they're going to do with their own children."

The employee noted that the emotional toll has been visible daily, with parents frequently seen in tears.

"This community asset, this community safe place for children, has now been demolished because of the decision of the church."

Is Clear Lake a "Daycare Desert?"

Big picture view:

As the July deadline approaches, parents are racing to secure spots in other local programs. Finding immediate openings for nearly 100 children can be a daunting task in many parts of Texas.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for these families.

According to data from the nonprofit Children at Risk, the Clear Lake area is not classified as a "daycare desert." This means that while the loss of CLUMC Preschool is a blow to the community, there are statistically more childcare options available in this specific region than in other underserved parts of Houston.