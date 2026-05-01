United Flight 1382 engine failure in Houston triggered emergency evacuation, NTSB report finds

The Brief United Airlines Flight 1382 aborted takeoff at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport after a right engine failure just before liftoff. Passengers, fearing a fire, ignored crew instructions, grabbed carry-on bags, and rushed exits, complicating the evacuation. Investigators say a communication breakdown left an engine running during evacuation, causing a slide failure but no injuries.



A routine departure out of Houston turned into chaos before the plane ever left the ground.

NTSB: Passenger panic, communication breakdown complicated Houston emergency evacuation

What we know:

On February 2, 2025, United Airlines Flight 1382 was accelerating for takeoff when a loud bang signaled a right engine failure, according to an NTSB report. The pilots immediately rejected the takeoff and brought the aircraft to a stop.

Inside the cabin, the NTSB report stated, there was no confirmed fire—but someone shouted that there was. Panic spread quickly. Passengers stood up, ignored crew instructions, and began grabbing their bags, crowding the aisles and pushing toward the exits.

With the situation escalating and unable to reach the cockpit, a flight attendant made the call to evacuate. But the evacuation alarm was never activated, leaving the pilots unaware that passengers were already exiting—while one engine was still running.

According to the report, when the rear door opened, the evacuation slide deployed into the engine’s exhaust. It whipped violently, then failed. Three passengers slid down before it completely deployed, forcing the crew to block the exit.

Other exits were used, firefighters arrived, and the engine was finally shut down. All 112 people onboard made it out without injury.

Investigators say the engine failure started the emergency—but panic, miscommunication, and passenger noncompliance made it far more dangerous.

The Full Report:

You can read the full NTSB report below. Mobile users click here to view the report.