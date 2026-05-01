Finding Families: 13-year-old searching for forever family

The Brief May is Foster Care Awareness Month. There are about 2,500 children in foster care across the greater Houston area, and not nearly enough families to care for all of them. Of those children in foster care, 568 are available for adoption right now. That's according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS).



May is Foster Care Awareness Month. There are about 2,500 children in foster care across the greater Houston area, and not nearly enough families to care for all of them.

Of those children in foster care, 568 are available for adoption right now. That's according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS).

Introducing Gigi

Gigi, 13, is looking for her forever family.

Gigi is a very happy teenager. She is very bright, an A/B student, and is very bubbly. She loves to move around and be out in her community. She’s also outspoken, advocates for herself and her future.

Family is very important to her, and she loves being around people and being part of a group. She is very creative. She expresses herself through drawing and playing with makeup. She also loves to dance, sing, and watch movies.

A two-parent household would be ideal for her as she really wants both a mom and a dad. She also wants the opportunity to take part in extracurricular activities so she can socialize and stay active outside of school. She wants to be part of a family that is social and outgoing that does lots of activities together. She would also do well with a family who encourages her creativity and interests while providing structure and positive reinforcement.

Gigi wants to be an orthopedic surgeon.

It can be hard to find homes for teens, but Depelchin Children's Center knows their future drastically improves when they're adopted before aging out of the system.

"I think it's a myth that parenting ends at 18. It's really just getting started. We want a child to have a place to come home to as they transition into adulthood. They need that family for a lifetime," said Emily Conner, Depelchin Children's Center.

Who can foster and adopt? There are minimum requirements.

Be at least 21 years of age

Be in good physical health

Pass a criminal background check

Be able to financially provide for a child

What you can do:

If you're interested in adopting Gigi or any other child, reach out to Depelchin by emailing gettingstarted@depelchin.org