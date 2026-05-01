Toddler dies after being found in Conroe pond, authorities investigating

The Brief A 3-year-old child has died after going missing at a Conroe apartment complex on Friday afternoon, officials said. According to officials, they were called out to an apartment complex near the intersection of Westview Boulevard and Oakhill Drive in reference to the missing child around 1:15 p.m. After searching for approximately 10 minutes, officials said the child was recovered from a pond and handed over to Conroe Fire and Montgomery County EMS units.



A 3-year-old child has died after going missing at a Conroe apartment complex on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Toddler dies after being found in Conroe pond

What we know:

According to officials, they were called out to an apartment complex near the intersection of Westview Boulevard and Oakhill Drive in reference to the missing child around 1:15 p.m.

Conroe authorities said they arrived within minutes and began an intensive search for the missing child.

Officials said they later located a fenced-in pond on the northwest side of the apartment complex with a partially open gate and child's shoes near the pond.

Authorities said they quickly jumped in the pond and began searching for the child.

After searching for approximately 10 minutes, officials said the child was recovered from the pond and handed over to Conroe Fire and Montgomery County EMS units.

Officials stated the child was unresponsive and was rushed to an area hospital.

Authorities said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The family of the child is with their child at the hospital, officials said.

What we don't know:

The child's name has not been released by authorities.

What they're saying:

"This is a devastating tragedy and will be felt throughout the Conroe community. Chief Buckholtz and the Conroe Police Department ask that the community keep this family and all involved in their thoughts and prayers."