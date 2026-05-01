Matagorda County officials on scene of hazardous material incident in Sims Lane area

The Brief Authorities are on the scene of a hazardous material incident in Matagorda County, officials said. According to authorities, the situation is located east of State Highway 60 at Sims Lane, approximately six miles south of the City of Bay City. Officials said emergency personnel are actively assessing the situation and working to ensure the safety of the surrounding area.



Authorities are on the scene of a hazardous material incident in Matagorda County, officials said.

Matagorda County officials on scene of hazardous material incident

What we know:

According to authorities, the situation is located east of State Highway 60 at Sims Lane, approximately six miles south of the City of Bay City.

Officials said emergency personnel are actively assessing the situation and working to ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

Sims Lane is temporarily closed to allow emergency responders and specialized hazardous materials teams to access the site. However, State Highway 60 remains open and is not affected by the incident.

Additional equipment and resources have been called out to the area.

Officials said there is currently no threat to the public, but residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely and efficiently.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what type of hazardous materials were involved.

No word if there are any injuries.