Houston police officer Ashley Gonzalez terminated after investigation of racist rant video

The Brief The Houston Police Department has terminated Officer Ashley Gonzalez. Protesters gathered outside Houston Police Department headquarters Friday morning ahead of the termination hearing. The police chief described Gonzalez's behavior as "abhorrent, disgusting, and entirely unacceptable."



The Houston Police Department has terminated the employment of Ashley Gonzalez after video surfaced of the officer repeatedly using a racial slur to describe Black people.

She had been relieved of duty earlier this week, and the police department announced Friday that she was no longer an employee.

What they're saying:

"In compliance with state civil service laws, an investigation was conducted as fast as legally possible," the police department said in a statement.

"The behavior exhibited by Ashley Gonzalez was abhorrent, disgusting, and entirely unacceptable," said Chief J. Noe Diaz, Jr., in a statement. "It is deeply disturbing and has no place in law enforcement or in our community.

Protesters gather before hearing

Protesters gathered outside of Houston Police Department headquarters Friday morning ahead of a scheduled termination hearing.

Community activists, including Quanell X and Candace Matthews, were present and joined community members in holding posters and demanding action. The group called for Gonzalez's termination.

Video leads to termination

The backstory:

Houston police confirmed earlier this week that Gonzalez was placed on leave while the department investigated a video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer who alleged the woman in it was Gonzalez.

In the video, the woman repeatedly uses a racial slur to describe Black people.

She also describes an arrest and says she used that same word toward the person she was taking into custody. Later in the video, the woman says she felt at peace after being able to say it.

Reaction to termination

Mayor John Whitmire released the following statement regarding the termination of Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez:

"The comments in the video recorded by former Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez are outrageous and reprehensible. I was shocked and deeply disappointed to hear a Houston police officer use such foul and offensive language.

"Her actions do not reflect the values of our city or the Houston Police Department, nor the standards we expect from those sworn to serve and protect our community.

"Let me be clear: this behavior is unacceptable. I applaud HPD Chief Diaz for suspending Gonzalez when the department became aware of the video and firing her as soon as the state civil service process allowed.

"Let this incident serve as a warning to all City of Houston employees. There is zero tolerance for racism in my administration, and if you see it, report it immediately.

"I ask all Houstonians to rededicate ourselves to human rights and respect for others."

In a video on Friday afternoon, Whitmire said that they will be referring the matter to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to "make certain she loses her license."