Standoff ends in southeast Houston after suspect was found dead inside apartment

The Brief A standoff has ended after a suspect was found dead inside an apartment on Tuesday evening. According to Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office, this all started in Friendswood on Tuesday. Officials said no injuries and no shots have been fired.



A standoff in Houston has ended with a suspect found dead inside an apartment on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Standoff underway in Houston, authorities on the scene

What we know:

According to Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office, this all started in Friendswood on Tuesday.

Authorities stated the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force were serving a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said they located a suspect at an apartment complex on Redford in southeast Houston where his girlfriend and kids were in the apartment. They were able to get out safely.

However, the suspect remained in the apartment.

Authorities said after several hours, the SWAT team made entry into the apartment and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway following the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the suspect involved in the standoff.