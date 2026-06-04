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Blue Bell revives patriotic flavor to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published June 4, 2026 11:36 AM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 11:36 AM CDT
FILE – TikToker on a mission to try all 52 Blue Bell flavors
FILE – TikToker on a mission to try all 52 Blue Bell flavors

FILE – TikToker on a mission to try all 52 Blue Bell flavors

There's Blue Bell fans, and then there's Cohen Thompson. He's on a mission to try all 52 flavors of Blue Bell Ice Cream. He talks about his personal challenge with Isiah.

The Brief

    • Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries is bringing back a patriotic flavor the 250th birthday of America.
    • Red, White & Blue Bell is three flavors of ice cream in a half-gallon size.
    • A company spokesperson said it was a "unanimous decision" to have the flavor return for a limited time.

BRENHAM, Texas - Blue Bell is bringing back a patriotic favorite to celebrate the 250th birthday of America.

What we know:

Red, White & Blue Bell is three flavors of ice cream – strawberry, vanilla and blueberry – in a half-gallon size carton that features the American flag.

Blue Bell's Red, White & Blue Bell flavor is returning for the summer of 2026 to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Blue Bell's Red, White & Blue Bell flavor is returning for the summer of 2026 to celebrate America's 250th birthday. (Blue Bell Creameries / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"It was a unanimous decision to have Red, White & Blue Bell return this year," said Carl Breed, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing. "That patriotic carton and colorful ice cream are prefect to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary."

The backstory:

Blue Bell was founded in Brenham, Texas, in 1907. It also has facilities in Oklahoma and Alabama.

The Source: Information in this story came from Blue Bell Creameries.

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