Woman killed, suspect detained following shooting in Kashmere Gardens area

The Brief A male suspect has been detained following a deadly shooting of a woman in the Kashmere Gardens area of Houston, officials said. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Lavender Street and Pardee Street. Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.



A male suspect has been detained following a deadly shooting of a woman in the Kashmere Gardens area of Houston, officials said.

Deadly shooting under investigation in Kashmere Gardens

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Lavender Street and Pardee Street.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

What we don't know:

Houston police did not provide the suspect or victim's name.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.