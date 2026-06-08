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Woman killed, suspect detained following shooting in Kashmere Gardens area

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published June 8, 2026 5:25 PM CDT
Published June 8, 2026 5:25 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A male suspect has been detained following a deadly shooting of a woman in the Kashmere Gardens area of Houston, officials said.
    • According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Lavender Street and Pardee Street. 
    • Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

HOUSTON - A male suspect has been detained following a deadly shooting of a woman in the Kashmere Gardens area of Houston, officials said.

Deadly shooting under investigation in Kashmere Gardens

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Lavender Street and Pardee Street. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital where she later died. 

What we don't know:

Houston police did not provide the suspect or victim's name. 

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

The Source: Houston Police Department 

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