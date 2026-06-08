Woman killed, suspect detained following shooting in Kashmere Gardens area
HOUSTON - A male suspect has been detained following a deadly shooting of a woman in the Kashmere Gardens area of Houston, officials said.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Kashmere Gardens
What we know:
According to Houston police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Lavender Street and Pardee Street.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.
What we don't know:
Houston police did not provide the suspect or victim's name.
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
The Source: Houston Police Department