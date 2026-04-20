HPD officer relieved of duty after video allegedly shows racist language; department investigating

The Brief Houston Police say they are aware of a video a viewer sent to FOX 26 that allegedly shows an officer using racist language. HPD says Officer Ashley Gonzalez has been relieved of duty while the department investigates. The department has not publicly confirmed Gonzalez is the woman seen in the video.



Houston Police say Officer Ashley Gonzalez has been relieved of duty while the department investigates a video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer who alleges the woman in it is Gonzalez.

HPD says it is aware of the video, but the department has not publicly confirmed Gonzalez is the woman seen in it.

Houston officer accused of racist video

What we know:

FOX 26 is not showing the full video. However, in it, the woman repeatedly uses a racial slur to describe Black people.

She also describes an arrest and says she used that same word toward the person she was taking into custody. Later in the video, the woman says she felt at peace after being able to say it.

FOX 26 has also confirmed Gonzalez graduated from the cadet academy in 2024.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Gonzalez could face additional discipline beyond being relieved of duty.

It is also not clear whether investigators are reviewing any of her past interactions on the job or whether she has any prior complaints.

HPD has not said how long the investigation could take.

‘She misrepresents good cops’

Community reaction:

FOX 26 showed the video to Bishop James Dixon, who said he was shocked and disturbed by what he saw.

Dixon said the allegations go beyond offensive language and raise deeper concerns about public safety and trust between law enforcement and the community.

He also argued the case should not be viewed only as a problem involving one person, but as a warning sign of a broader issue that deserves closer scrutiny.

Why you should care:

The allegations come at a time when trust in law enforcement remains a major concern for many Houstonians.

If confirmed, the language in the video could raise serious questions about bias and whether it affected the way the officer interacted with members of the public while on duty.

For now, Houston Police say the department is investigating.