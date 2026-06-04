Karmelo Anthony Trial: Jurors watch stabbing videos following opening statements

The Brief Opening statements began Thursday morning in the murder trial of Frisco ISD student Karmelo Anthony, who is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a 2025 track meet. A 12-person jury was finalized Wednesday with no Black members after State District Judge John Roach Jr. overruled a defense challenge regarding three Black female educators struck by the prosecution. The high-profile proceedings have drawn crowds of demonstrators and intense public scrutiny to the Collin County courthouse, where cameras have been banned to ensure an orderly trial.



Opening statements began Thursday morning in the murder trial of a Frisco ISD student accused of fatally stabbing another student at a track meet.

Karmelo Anthony, 19, faces a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Police said Anthony and Metcalf got into an argument over seating in the stadium stands on April 2, 2025, which escalated when Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife.

The trial is expected to last approximately two weeks. If convicted, Anthony faces a maximum sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison.

(FOX 4)

Live Updates: Karmelo Anthony Trial

6 p.m. Court adjourns

The trial is done for the day. Testimony is expected to resume at 9 a.m. CST on Friday morning.

5:45 p.m. Cross-examination

Under cross-examination, defense attorneys focused on conversations between athletes from other schools, and whether that's allowed.

The defense asked Rebmann if he knew that Centennial High School, where Anthony was a student, did not have a tent up. Rebmann responded that he did not.

Anthony’s attorney also asked the coach where another student warming up might want to seek shelter. Rebmann said he didn’t know.

"It makes sense though," the defense said.

"I guess so," Rebmann admitted.

5:30 p.m. 911 call and more videos

There were a lot of tears from those in the courtroom as the 911 call was played for the jury.

In the 911, there are screams and sounds of a chaotic scene in the background. Rebmann can also be heard in the background repeatedly saying, "Stay with me, Austin. Stay with me, Austin." Then again, "Come on, Austin. Come on, Austin."

The jury was shown photos of the proximity of the Liberty and Memorial tents, Metcalf’s coloring, and the jacket that Redmon used to put pressure on his wound.

DA Wirskye also pulled out the physical jacket that is still stained with Metcalf’s blood.

Jurors were shown another video from the west side of the stadium that shows the Liberty High School tent. It starts off calm with students walking around and then shows students running away from the Memorial High School tent. Coach Rebmann can be seen running towards the Memorial ten.

Another video from the east side of the stadium shows Rebmann taking off his jacket and putting it on top of Metcalf as he’s lying on the ground.

5 p.m. More coaches testify

Joshua Rebmann, a football defensive coordinator at Liberty High School, took the stand. He was one of the coaches at the track meet.

Rebmann was standing about 20 feet from the Memorial tent under the Liberty team’s tent. He was speaking with another coach when heard the commotion of students running down the bleachers.

He testified that he saw Metcalf up against a fence holding his abdomen. He heard someone (possibly Metcalf’s brother, Hunter) say he was stabbed.

Rebmann said he used his jacket to put pressure on his wound. He described calling for other coaches to call 911 He is a military veteran and has seen combat.

Rebmann shared that once he realized blood was staying in his abdomen, Metcalf’s color started turning. His eyes rolled to the back of his head. Rebmann said he realized there was no pulse and that he needed to do CPR.

One coach was doing chest compressions, another was doing mouth-to-mouth. Rebmann described Metcalf "gasping for air."

4:45 p.m. Afternoon break

The trial took a 20-minute afternoon break.

Earlier in the day, FOX 4's Alex Boyer talked to Jeff Metcalf, the victim's father. He called this a "tough day for everyone."

He also talked to a trial attorney who was in the courtroom as an observer.

"The state opened first. I think Bill Wirskye is a tremendous trial lawyer. He really captivates an audience. He’s a really tall guy, and he has a very commanding voice and really laid out logically where the road map of the state's case was going to go. Once he was done with his opening, then the defense got to do their opening. And the thing that stood out to me the most about the defense's open is that they never mentioned how or why the knife was in Anthony‘s bag at the track meet. I imagine that it was purposely that they chose not to bring that topic up," he said.

When asked about the video, Shapiro said it didn't give a clear picture of what was taking place.

"You can't see any faces. You can't see the actual act take place. You can see a little scuffle and then you see everybody scatter. So it doesn't necessarily prove anything. I believe it's laying the necessary ground work for what's to come," he said.

3:30 p.m. Coaches testify

Memorial High School coach Robert Starr took the stand next. He was Metcalf's track coach. He explained to jurors that a tent at a track competition typically "marks your spot." He said it's similar to a team bench for other sports.

"You just don’t go into someone else’s tent uninvited," Starr testified.

He got choked up describing when he saw Metcalf injured.

Prosecutors also called Memorial High School athletic trainer Tiffany Whiteaker and Heritage High School football coach and interim athletic coordinator Vincent Hooper to the stand.

2 p.m. Cross-examination

Defense attorney Toby Shook cross-examined the video analyst.

1 p.m. Video testimony

Following the lunch break, the same witness, video analyst Mark Porter returned to the stand to talk about how he used a magnification filter to zero in on the people of interest and a spotlight filter with increased brightness on it.

He said only about 15 minutes passed between the time Metcalf entered the stadium and Anthony was arrested.

11:45 a.m. Lunch break

Court was dismissed for a 45-minute lunch break.

Outside the courthouse, protestors on both sides of the case seemed to be getting rowdy. A Collin County constable gave them a warning.

Protesters on both sides of the case clash outside the Collin County courthouse during the Karmelo Anthony murder trial on Thursday, June 4, 2025

One of the protesters is Jake Lang, an activist who was arrested earlier this week for criminal trespassing.

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11:20 a.m. Surveillance video

Jurors were shown grainy surveillance video of the attack. It's from a camera across the field. Software allows the shot to be zoomed in, but it becomes grainy.

The video shows a person who the state said is Anthony entering the tent from behind. A few minutes later, there are quick movements. Prosecutors said that was Metcalf pushing Anthony, trying to get him out of the tent.

A few seconds later, Anthony exits the tent after stabbing Metcalf. Anthony runs off with other students following him, pointing him out to others. A coach eventually stops him.

Still images show Anthony in handcuffs being escorted away by two police officers. He's wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.\

A giant TV screen was rolled in front of the jury so they could see the grainy surveillance video up close.

Frisco ISD provided a total of five camera angles from the stadium.

10:05 a.m. First witness

The first witness to take the stand was Mark Porter, a forensic video analyst who handled the surveillance video from the track meet. Jurors will watch that video.

10 a.m. Defense's opening statements

"There's been a lot of noise around this case," said Defense Attorney Mike Howard. "A lot of completely false information."

Howard told jurors that evidence would show Anthony is a son, a brother, he's a friend, a boyfriend, an athlete, and an "A" student who graduated with a 3.7 GPA while holding down two jobs.

The defense attorney said there are differing accounts of what was said in the moments leading up to the fatal incident.

Howard claims there was no dispute. Anthony stayed seated the whole time as Metcalf came up to his right shoulder and Metcalf's twin brother, Hunter, stood in front of him. According to the defense attorney, Anthony put his hand in his bag as Metcalf made the first contact. Anthony made the split second decision to act as the group was "turning on him."

"He reacts in a split second of fear and chaos," Howard said.

Anthony didn't threaten to hurt anyone else and tossed the knife near the tent. He did not try to hide it. He was defending himself, the defense said.

Howard said once all the evidence is presented, jurors will have to ask themselves if the government has ruled out all reasonable doubt, including that Anthony acted in self-defense.

9:30 a.m. Prosecutor's opening statements

The attorneys for both sides were given 20 minutes to present opening statements to the jury.

Collin County District Attorney Bill Wirskye began by talking about the evidence in this trial. He said it would show that Anthony provoked another young man he didn't know into touching him.

Wirskye said Anthony used a hidden knife, opened his hand, plunged into Metcalf's chest, causing his death, and then ran away. He called it a "provoked unjustified murder."

"This case has nothing to do with race. This case is not self-defense," Wirskye said.

The DA said that when Metclaf finally "pushed and shoved," Anthony carried out his "sneak attack."

9 a.m. Tight security

Security is extremely tight inside the courtroom. There is only one door at the courthouse funneling people inside. Inside the courthouse, there are approximately two dozen armed security guards and sheriff's deputies assigned to this case.

Only 27 members of the public got seats inside the courtroom. There are another 100 lined up outside the courtroom, hoping to get a seat at some point today, if one opens up.

Everyone entering the courtroom must go through another security checkpoint. Anyone who leaves the courtroom will not be allowed back inside until there is a break. The judge said there would be two breaks and a lunch break today.

The prosecution and defense each get 15 seats to give out. Most were given to family members. Metcalf's parents are seated in the second row, on the prosecution's side. Members of Anthony's family are seated in the first row on the defense side.

Anthony is in a grey suit with his legal team by his side. Prosecutors are at a neighboring table.

8 a.m. Testimony will begin soon

Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. CST. FOX 4 reporters are inside the courtroom and will provide updates as soon as opening statements begin.

No cameras are allowed in the courtroom, but a sketch artist will capture an abstract view.

Wednesday Recap: No Black jurors selected; defense raises racial challenge

What we know:

A 12-person jury with six alternates was finalized Wednesday afternoon in a Collin County courtroom. The selection process resulted in a panel of 11 women and seven men. There are no Black jurors.

The final phase of jury selection grew tense when defense attorneys lodged a formal objection during the second round of strikes. The defense argued that the state improperly struck down three potential Black female jurors who were "similarly situated" to a white female juror allowed to remain on the panel.

Prosecutors strongly denied that race played a factor. Assistant District Attorney Dewey Mitchell clarified that all three women were struck because they listed their occupations as educators. Because the fatal incident occurred at a school-sponsored athletic function involving school-aged children, prosecutors seemingly did not want traditional educators on the panel.

State District Judge John Roach Jr. ultimately sided with the prosecution, allowing the strikes to stand. While one educator was successfully seated on the 12-person jury, she is an esthetician at a trade school and does not work with high school-aged children.

Continued Coverage

Self-Defense vs. Guilt

Dig deeper:

Earlier Wednesday, both sides were given one hour and 45 minutes to question potential jurors.

The Prosecution: Assistant DA Mitchell pressed the pool on whether they could listen to the evidence with an open mind and follow the law to render a verdict, even when dealing with a young defendant. The questioning took an unusual turn when Mitchell asked if race could affect anyone's ability to determine guilt. After a handful of people admitted it could, Mitchell noted that in his entire career, he had never had to have such an explicit conversation about race with a jury panel. One Frisco ISD educator in the pool was excused after stating the case "hit too close to home."

The Defense: Howard, the defense attorney, immediately signaled that the entire trial would pivot on whether Anthony had the legal right to defend himself. Howard, who referred to his client by his nickname "Melo," questioned the pool on whether they would penalize Anthony if he exercised his right not to testify. He also gauged their feelings on prison sentencing, noting the minimum threshold for a murder conviction is five years.

No Cameras Allowed

Collin County Courtroom

Big picture view:

The case has received widespread attention. Fueled in large part by online speculation and misinformation, the proceedings have become heavily racially charged. For months, the case has played out in the court of public opinion, prompting demonstrators from both sides to gather outside the courthouse Monday morning.

To keep the proceedings orderly and minimize outside influence, court officials have banned cameras inside the courtroom and will restrict electronic devices once testimony begins.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

The backstory:

Witnesses reported that the physical confrontation between the two teens began during a regional track meet at Kuykendall Stadium. Anthony, a student at Centennial High School, was sitting under the Memorial High School team tent. Metcalf, a Memorial student, reportedly told him to leave. Investigators found no evidence that the two young men knew each other prior to the incident.

An arrest report detailed Anthony’s interactions with law enforcement in the moments following the stabbing. According to the document, witnesses pointed him out to a school resource officer, who located Anthony on the north end of the track.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the officer noted in the report. The suspect also stated, "He put his hands on me."

After the officer mentioned to colleagues that he had the "alleged suspect" in custody, Anthony interjected: "I’m not alleged. I did it."

"He put his hands on me. I told him not to," Anthony continued as officers escorted him out of the stadium in handcuffs. The report states that Anthony later asked officers if the victim was going to be okay and "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

In the days following the stabbing, the case exploded across social media platforms. Anthony maintained his self-defense claim from jail, where he was initially held on a $1 million bond. Twelve days after his arrest, a judge reduced the bond to $250,000, citing his lack of a prior criminal record.

Three days later, Anthony's family held a press conference urging the public to lower the emotional temperature surrounding the case.

"I don't know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial," said Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes.

Public attention intensified further when Metcalf's father attended the family's press conference. He was ultimately escorted out by police after organizers stated he was not invited to the event.