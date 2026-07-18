High pressure brings extreme summer heat waves and tropical threats build in the Gulf
HOUSTON - As high pressure builds just off the Coast, temperatures soar into the middle to upper 90s for the weekend.
Feels like temps will also climb above 100, nearing 108 for some. As you enjoy your weekend plans outdoors, please remember to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen and take breaks if working or exercising outside.
Tropical Forecast
The National Hurricane Center has named Tropical Storm Elida in the Pacific. This system is not expected to make landfall, and it will likely dissipate as it moves into cooler water throughout the weekend.
Meanwhile, in the eastern Gulf there is a 30% chance for tropical development over the next week.
A brief tropical depression or tropical storm could form near north or central Florida, impacting places like Tampa and Jacksonville with heavy rain. Saharan dust will likely end chances for development over the coming week.
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7-Day Forecast
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.