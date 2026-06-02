Houston-area man accused of selling disabled parking placards on social media

The Brief David T. Brown, 28, was charged with felony tampering with a governmental record. He is accused of selling disabled parking placards on social media. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (713) 755-5200.



A Houston-area man has been charged for allegedly selling disabled parking placards on social media.

David T. Brown, 28, was charged with felony tampering with a governmental record. He was arrested by Constable Precinct One detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations and Tax Office Investigations Unit.

The allegations:

According to the constable’s office, Brown allegedly advertised the blue permanent-disability placards on social media. He is accused of adding drivers license numbers and other information to make them appear more legitimate.

While the placards are usually issued by the state for free to those who qualify, Brown allegedly sold them for $150.

"Aside from being against the law, this is wrong on many other levels," Constable Rosen said. "Disabled parking is for people who are truly disabled and have a legally issued permit."

What we don't know:

The constable’s office says disabled parking placards are usually obtained through the county tax office, but the placards in this case were not assigned to the Harris County Tax Office.

Investigators are still working to determine how the suspect allegedly obtained the placards. Authorities are also still investigating who may have purchased them.

The constable’s office says anyone who uses illegally obtained permits can face a range of misdemeanor charges. The punishment could include jail time, a fine or community service.

"Our work continues," Constable Rosen said. "We greatly appreciate the Harris County Tax Office’s help in this investigation."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (713) 755-5200.