Galveston families face another housing deadline, police review complaints tied to Beacons of Light Solutions

The Brief Galveston police confirm they are reviewing multiple complaints involving Beacons of Light Solutions LLC and its owner, Hilda Tobias. Tenants who were previously moved into temporary housing say they are now being told they must leave by July 1 while awaiting housing assistance. The City of Galveston says it is working with 12 of 18 affected households, but none have been placed in housing yet because they remain in the qualification process.



Families caught in the fallout of a failed housing arrangement in Galveston say they are once again facing uncertainty about where they will live next.

The latest development comes as Galveston police confirm they are reviewing complaints involving Beacons of Light Solutions LLC and its owner, Hilda Tobias. Police said they have received multiple complaints but did not characterize the matter as a criminal investigation.

The complaints stem from a housing arrangement FOX 26 first reported on in May involving Beacons of Light Solutions, a nonprofit that leased units from property owners and then placed families into those apartments.

Families say they paid rent to the organization while property owners say they were not receiving payments.

Time is Running Out:

LaShonda Woodard says she believed she finally had a path toward stability after being moved into another apartment following her earlier eviction.

Instead, she says she recently received notice that she and her family may once again have to move.

"I finally moved myself in the new apartment that I was promised for 90 days until I can find me a permanent home for my children," Woodard told FOX 26. "But I just received papers again that we will have to pack up our little belongings once again and hit the road."

Other tenants interviewed by FOX 26 shared similar concerns, saying they believed they would have additional time while waiting for housing assistance applications to be processed.

Housing Bottleneck:

Community advocate Rev. Timmy Sykes says he has been working with tenants, city officials, and property ownership in an effort to prevent families from becoming homeless.

Sykes told FOX 26 he attempted to negotiate a temporary arrangement that would allow residents to remain in their units while their applications for housing assistance moved through the city's review process.

"We tried to negotiate and mediate an effort on behalf of the residents where they could stay for 90 days and then pay a small amount of rent that they can afford until we can get them accepted into this program through the City of Galveston because it's an application process," Sykes said.

Sykes also says landlords have expressed a willingness to house some families, but housing assistance approvals and inspections have delayed the process.

Owner disputes extension claim:

Property owner Alecs Young tells FOX 26 there is no 90-day extension in place.

Young says Beacons of Light Solutions leased 17 units from ownership and paid only January's rent. He says writs of possession have been filed, and that ownership has continued paying expenses associated with the property while attempting to connect families with available resources.

Young also confirmed he has spoken with Sykes about potential solutions for tenants, but says no formal extension agreement was finalized.

What the City Says:

The City of Galveston says it first became aware of the situation in late March or early April when some of the organization's clients sought information about the city's rental assistance program.

According to the city, staff members have had contact with 12 of the 18 affected households and are helping them complete applications and documentation requirements.

However, city officials say none of those households have been placed in housing because applicants are still moving through the income qualification process. Once approved, families must find housing, have lease terms reviewed and complete housing inspections before assistance can begin.

The city also emphasized that it does not provide housing directly and that its rental assistance program currently has a waitlist.

What's next:

For now, families say they are waiting for answers.

Advocates continue working with property owners and housing providers to find options before the latest move-out deadline arrives.

Meanwhile, police say they are continuing to review complaints related to Beacons of Light Solutions and Hilda Tobias.