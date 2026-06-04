Harris County electronic monitoring program doesn't track defendants who become fugitives

The Brief The number of Harris County defendants placed on GPS or curfew-based electronic monitoring more than doubled between 2021 and 2024, according to Harris County Pretrial Services. Based on Pre-Trial Services own numbers, more than 10,000 defendants in 2024 were tethered by an electronic monitoring device GPS or curfew. Figures for 2025 aren't available. When asked how many of those defendants have ditched the device to avoid trial, the tax-funded agency told us they don't keep track.



The number of Harris County defendants placed on GPS or curfew-based electronic monitoring more than doubled between 2021 and 2024, according to Harris County Pretrial Services.

Pretrial Services says it does not track how many monitored defendants become fugitives

What we know:

Based on Pre-Trial Services own numbers, more than 10,000 defendants in 2024 were tethered by an electronic monitoring device GPS or curfew. Figures for 2025 aren't available.

When asked how many of those defendants have ditched the device to avoid trial, the tax-funded agency told us they don't keep track.

What they're saying:

"I'm kind of dumbfounded that the agency that's in charge of monitoring defendants out on bond, who have a GPS curfew or monitoring device as their bond condition, hasn't a clue of how many of them are now wanted fugitives," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

There's no 24-hour surveillance with someone watching or reacting to a defendant who removes or tampers with a monitoring device.

It can take days before the court is even aware of violations.

"What was really disturbing to me, which should be more disturbing to the public, especially law enforcement, was pre-trial services saying if an ankle monitor gets removed on a Friday, we'll report the violation the next business day, which is Monday," said Kahan. "You've just sent notice to all defendants you want to go ahead and do that on Friday, it's your best bet because it will take two days before we even notifying any entity.'

In a statement, Commissioner Adrian Garcia says he plans to further strengthen the county's electronic monitoring program, specifically when it comes to violent offenders.