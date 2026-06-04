Alvin city council hit pause on proposed data centers

The Brief Alvin city leaders are hitting pause on proposed data center developments. City council members approved a resolution opposing the construction and development of data centers within Alvin city limits. Officials said the next step will be evaluating the possible impacts data centers could have on city infrastructure, utilities, environmental resources, drainage systems, and long-term community planning efforts.



Alvin city leaders are hitting pause on proposed data center developments.

Alvin city leaders approve resolution against construction, development of data centers within the city

What we know:

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, council members approved a resolution opposing the construction and development of data centers within Alvin city limits.

Despite the resolution, officials emphasized that no final decisions have been made. City leaders said they need more information before determining how to move forward with any proposed projects.

During the meeting, Mayor Gabe Adame, city council members, and residents voiced their perspectives on the potential developments.

What's next:

Officials said the next step will be evaluating the possible impacts data centers could have on city infrastructure, utilities, environmental resources, drainage systems, and long-term community planning efforts.

City leaders say they plan to gather additional information before making any decisions regarding future data center proposals in Alvin.