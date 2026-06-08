Houston weather: The heat will be on for Tuesday
HOUSTON - The heat will be on for much of the week in the Houston area following the recent rainfall the area has received.
Houston weather: The heat is on
SUMMER-LIKE SIZZLE RULES THE WEEK
Hot and humid weather will take hold across Southeast Texas with highs in the low 90s all week. Spotty showers and storms will be possible at times, but most of the week will feature more heat than rain.
TRIPLE DIGIT FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURES
Humidity pushes the heat index above 100 leading into Houston’s FIFA Fan Festival. Anyone spending time outside should plan for steamy conditions, take breaks from the heat, and stay hydrated.
STEAMY, SHOWERY FOR WORLD CUP
Sunday’s World Cup match in Houston looks hot and humid with highs likely in the 90s. A few showers or storms could pop up, but any rain will cool things off as heat index values could get above 102.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team