Houston officials searching for person reportedly swept away near Brays Bayou, witnesses say
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a person who was reportedly swept away by water near Brays Bayou, officials said.
Houston weather: Person reportedly swept away by water near Brays Bayou, authorities on scene searching
What we know:
According to the Houston Fire Department, authorities responded to the area of Chimney Rock at South Braeswood after multiple witnesses said they saw someone near Brays Bayou get swept away by the water.
Officials said multiple crews are on the scene, including drones and a dive team, to assist in the search.
What we don't know:
Officials did not confirm who the person may be as the search is still underway.
No other details were released on the person.
The Source: Houston Fire Department