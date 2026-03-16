Houston Rodeo announces new dress code policy for all patrons

The Brief The Houston Rodeo has announced a new dress code policy for all patrons who attend the rodeo as part of its updated code of conduct. The new dress code will take effect immediately, according to rodeo officials.



The Houston Rodeo has announced a new dress code policy for all patrons who attend the rodeo as part of its updated code of conduct.

Houston Rodeo announces new dress code policy

The new dress code will take effect immediately, according to rodeo officials.

THE NEW DRESS CODE

According to the new dress code:

Proper attire must be worn on HLSR Show grounds at all times, including shirts and appropriate footwear. HLSR reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience with other guests. Clothing that is not appropriate for the HLSR Show grounds includes, but is not limited to, clothing with objectionable material (including obscene language or graphics), excessively torn cloth, visible undergarments, and/or clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment. Wearing clothing, visible tattoos or any other attire bearing the name, insignia, colors, or other indicia of affiliation to a criminal street gang is prohibited on HLSR Show grounds.

No clothing or apparel that intentionally obscures the face is permitted unless worn for cultural or religious reasons or a medical condition.

What they're saying:

According to rodeo officials, "This is a family-friendly event, and we expect guests to act accordingly, including wearing appropriate attire and demonstrating behavior that reflects the spirit of the Rodeo. To reinforce that expectation, we have updated our dress code within our fan code of conduct. Every guest agrees to this code when purchasing a ticket to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and it is also clearly available on our website. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a family-friendly event, and we want every guest, especially young people, to have a safe and memorable experience. We will not allow disruptive behavior or inappropriate attire to take away from the experience that millions of families come here to enjoy."

Click here to view the full updated code of conduct for the Houston Rodeo.

Big picture view:

The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo competition will continue until Saturday, March 21, when Tim McGraw will take to the star stage.

On Sunday, March 22, Cody Johnson, with special guests Jon Pardi & Randy Houser, will perform a full-length concert. There will be no RodeoHouston competitions, however, the grounds will be open, including the carnival, wine garden, dining, shopping and more.