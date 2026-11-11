Former Houston Astros catcher Brad Ausmus named as new manager

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The Brief Former Houston Astros catcher Brad Ausmus has been named the 21st manager in franchise history. Ausmus spent 10 seasons playing behind the plate in Houston and previously managed the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels. The team will formally introduce Ausmus during a Friday morning press conference at Daikin Park.



A familiar face is returning to the Houston Astros dugout to take on a new leadership role!

Longtime Major League catcher Brad Ausmus has been hired as the 21st manager in franchise history, according to Astros General Manager Randy Flores.

Ausmus played for 10 seasons as an Astro during his 18-year MLB career. He most recently spent four of the last five seasons as a Major League bench coach for the New York Yankees and Oakland A’s.

Brad Ausmus' career in baseball

The backstory:

Ausmus has extensive postseason experience as a player, coach and manager. He played in 35 career postseason games, all with the Astros, in their playoff runs in 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004 and in 2005, where he was the Astros starting catcher in their World Series run.

As a manager, Ausmus led the 2014 Tigers to a 90-72 record and an appearance in the postseason. He also coached in the postseason the last three seasons with the Yankees, including an appearance in the 2024 World Series.

He served as a manager for four seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017 and spent one season leading the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. Beyond managing, Ausmus worked as a special assistant to baseball operations with the San Diego Padres from 2011-2013 and as a special assistant to the general manager with the Angels in 2018.

Ausmus has played in 1,971 career Major League games, including 1,259 with the Astros. He is seen as one of the best catchers in franchise history and leads the club in games played behind the dish.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad back to the Astros organization," Flores said. "Brad impressed us throughout the interview process, demonstrating the leadership, energy, and expertise critical to driving a winning culture both on and off the field. I am excited to work alongside Brad and happy to have him back in an Astros uniform."

"I am very excited to be back in Houston," Ausmus said. "The Astros and the City of Houston have been a huge part of my life, and I’m thrilled to create a new chapter as the team’s manager. I’d like to thank Randy and the entire Astros organization for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get to work."

What's next:

The Astros will formally introduce Ausmus alongside Flores during a press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. in the press conference room at Daikin Park.