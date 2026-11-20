The Brief Three Weeks of Unpaid Wages: Former Cutten Kitchen employees say they haven’t been paid since Oct. 23 and were abruptly told on Nov. 10 that the restaurant was closing without advance warning. Lockout Notice & New Operator: A Notice of Lockout on the front door shows the landlord locked out former operator MM Good Dining LLC over $12,106.28 in unpaid rent, while a new owner who signed a lease after the closure plans to reopen the space in December. Advocates & State Guidance: Affected workers have turned to FIEL Houston for help, and the Texas Workforce Commission confirmed no formal wage claims have been filed yet—reminding employees they have 180 days to file a claim, so the state can investigate and pursue unpaid wages even after a closure or ownership change.



With rent due and the holidays right around the corner, former employees of a restaurant near Willowbrook say they are out thousands of dollars in unpaid wages after the business abruptly shut its doors without warning.

Workers at Cutten Kitchen, located along FM 1960 West, tell FOX 26 they have not been paid for three weeks of work and are now scrambling to find new jobs while trying to cover basic living expenses.

"Most of us were working six days a week, if not seven days a week, and we were really managing and running the entire restaurant," a former worker said. "So I think it’s fair that at least they pay us the bare minimum of what they owe us, if not more for the inconvenience."

Lockout notice cites unpaid rent

According to former employees, the last time they were paid was Oct. 23. Then on Nov. 10, they say the previous owners abruptly notified them that the restaurant was closing with no advance notice.

A Notice of Lockout posted on the front door shows the commercial landlord locked out the restaurant’s former operator, MM Good Dining LLC, over $12,106.28 in unpaid rent.

Workers say they have not received a single dime of the money they earned since that Oct. 23 paycheck.

Promised paycheck pickup never happened

Employees tell FOX 26 that when they showed up at the restaurant on Nov. 13 for a promised paycheck pickup, the former owners never arrived and had blocked their phone numbers.

"It’s not professional what they’re doing. They need to be accountable for that," a former employee said.

"Everybody deserves fair treatment, and if they just come forward and give everyone their money, then we can go our separate ways and figure out life," another worker added.

FOX 26 emailed the restaurant for comment and has not heard back. When we called phone numbers associated with the owners, those lines were disconnected.

New operator plans December reopening

Despite the shutdown, checking Apple Maps or the restaurant’s website still shows no mention of a closure, and several customers walked up to the front door expecting to sit down for Southern comfort food while FOX 26 was on scene.

FOX 26 also spoke with the new owner taking over the space, who plans to reopen the restaurant in December.

He says he signed the lease after the business closed on Nov. 10 and has no connection to the prior management or the unpaid wages, adding that any former employees are welcome to apply for jobs once the restaurant reopens.

Workers seek help from advocates

Several former employees spoke with FOX 26, though workers say even more co-workers are missing paychecks and were too afraid to come forward because of their immigration status.

The group has turned to immigrant advocacy organization, FIEL Houston, where Executive Director Cesar Espinosa says his team is working to contact the previous business owners and is looking into the case.

What the Texas Workforce Commission says affected workers should know

The Texas Workforce Commission confirmed to FOX 26 that no formal wage claims have been filed against Cutten Kitchen yet, and emphasized that workers do not need to wait for an employer to respond before seeking state help.

Here is what TWC advises for Texas workers whose employer abruptly shuts down and stops communicating:

File a Texas Payday Law Wage Claim Within 180 Days: Under the Texas Payday Law, employees have 180 calendar days from the date their unpaid wages originally became due to file a formal wage claim with TWC. Claims filed after that 180-day window cannot be enforced by the state.

What Wages Are Covered: TWC’s Wage and Hour department investigates claims for unpaid wages, final paychecks, accrued vacation time, commissions, bonuses, and certain fringe benefits promised under a company policy or employment agreement. (Note: TWC does not have jurisdiction over independent contractors, though anyone unsure whether their role is covered is encouraged to file a claim for an official determination.)

Closure or New Ownership Does Not Erase Liability: TWC confirmed that once a wage claim is filed and a determination of wages due is issued, the agency can pursue collection against the liable employer named on the wage order—even if the business has ceased operations (unless the employer files for bankruptcy). While new owners who take over a business are not liable for the wage debts of the previous owners, TWC can still pursue the former owners named on the wage order.

Apply for Unemployment Benefits Immediately: Employees laid off through no fault of their own due to a business closure may be eligible for bi-weekly unemployment benefits if they meet eligibility requirements. TWC urges eligible workers to apply immediately at Employees laid off through no fault of their own due to a business closure may be eligible for bi-weekly unemployment benefits if they meet eligibility requirements. TWC urges eligible workers to apply immediately at twc.texas.gov/services/apply-benefits , noting that claims are not automatically backdated to the day a business closed and instead begin the week an individual applies.