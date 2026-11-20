The Brief While national holiday spending is projected to surpass $1 trillion, consumer experts say shoppers are putting up strict financial guardrails to avoid a "January hangover." Online shopping is becoming less popular as more consumers are buying in store. What ends up under the tree this year also comes down to a generational divide.



With Thanksgiving and Black Friday just days away, retailers across the Houston area are gearing up for the busiest shopping stretch of the year.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), overall winter holiday spending is projected to grow 4.2% over last year, reaching $1.013 trillion. Yet behind that record-setting forecast, retail analysts say consumers are feeling the squeeze of everyday inflation and changing how, when, and where they spend.

Reports on recent shopping trends

Avoid the 'January Hangover':

Despite strong overall spending projections, data from Afterpay and Cash App shows 47% of consumers are feeling nervous about holiday expenses.

Hitha Herzog, Executive Director of Research at the Gromek Institute for Business at Parsons, says the country is experiencing a "K-shaped" holiday season. While higher-income shoppers are putting gifts on credit cards and paying them off immediately, middle and lower-income families are putting up strict guardrails to avoid getting hit with steep interest rates in the new year.

"When you spend too much on your credit cards, you get the bill, you realize, oh, well, in some cases you can't pay it off each month," Herzog told FOX 26. "So to try to avoid that holiday hangover, people are looking at paying for things in cash, paying for things on their debit cards, or using buy now, pay later."

Herzog’s research shows many financially strained parents have actually been chipping away at their lists since June and July to spread out costs.

Change in shopping habits

The rise of AI:

Cyber Week is when Herzog expects the deepest discounts of around 30% off before dipping back to 15% or 20% and consumers are using new tools to beat dynamic pricing.

"You have AI platforms like ChatGPT and Claude that help people shop more efficiently," Herzog said. "AI apps are able to identify when that price goes up and down… shoppers now know that the promotions are being rolled out at a specific cadence."

Online shopping dip:

For years, retail analysts predicted e-commerce would eventually make physical stores obsolete. This season, the NRF reports that online shopping intent dipped to 53%—the lowest share since 2015—as shoppers look to inspect items in person (38%), shop more thoughtfully (23%), enjoy in-store holiday ambiance (22%), and stick to a budget (17%).

Herzog says brick-and-mortar stores are winning foot traffic by offering live experiences you cannot get through a screen—from Santa meet-and-greets to designer fittings. Shopping in person also helps consumers and retailers avoid the massive hidden cost of online returns.

"I think returns are a real focus for those retailers because at the end of the day, that ends up costing the retailers a lot of money when it's not baked into their business model and the consumer returns at a frequent rate," Herzog noted.

What are people shopping for?

Generational gift divide:

What ends up under the tree this year also comes down to a generational divide:

Gen Z and Millennials are most hoping to receive clothing and accessories (51% and 50%).

Gen X and Boomers top wish lists are dominated by gift cards (46% and 59%).

Experiential gifts—such as concerts, travel, or spa days—reached an all-time high of 27%, propelled by year-over-year growth among Gen Z.

Herzog says younger consumers are actively moving away from accumulating physical clutter—embracing experiences, secondhand gifts, and re-gifting—while rejecting credit card debt.

"Gen Z not only wants to give these experiential gifts, but they are also very much opposed to putting these experiential gifts on credit cards," Herzog said. "Gen Z in general has this 'credit card ick' to them. They really don't like having to put money on a credit card and have this feeling that they owe a big debt."

Overall, Herzog says this holiday season is defined less by impulse or "FOMO" buying, and more by deliberate, thoughtful spending.