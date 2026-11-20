The Brief Reinaldo Dennes, who was sentenced to death for a 1996 diamond heist in Houston, was executed Thursday night. Rev. Jeff Hood, who was in the death chamber, said Dennes began screaming and writhing in pain when the lethal injection began. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice denies claims that the execution was botched.



A reverend who was in the Texas death chamber with Reinaldo Dennes Thursday night said his execution was botched, but state officials deny that claim.

Dennes was sentenced to death for his role in a 1996 multi-million diamond heist in Houston that led to the murder of Janos Szucs.

What they're saying:

Rev. Jeff Hood said during a news conference on Friday morning that he was Dennes’ spiritual advisor, and was in the chamber with Dennes during his execution

Hood, who said he has witnessed a dozen lethal injections, said he immediately knew something wasn’t right when he entered the chamber.

"There was a line in his neck," Hood said. "That is not normal. They don’t usually have to put a line in the neck."

Reinaldo Dennes mugshot

Hood said there was also a line in Dennes’ foot, and he could see there had been several attempts to put lines in his arms.

According to Hood, he was close enough to see when the lethal drugs were injected.

"Immediately, Reinaldo began to scream, ‘My leg! My leg! My leg is on fire!’" Hood said.

Hood said that Dennes was writhing in pain, screaming and straining against the leather straps.

"He was clearly, clearly in tremendous distress," Hood said. "Twice he said, ‘It’s not working. It’s not working. It’s not going how it’s supposed to go.’ Those types of words kept coming."

According to Hood, a typical lethal injection leads to unconsciousness less than a minute after the drugs are administered. He said it took Dennes at least 5 minutes to lose consciousness.

AP reporter’s account

Another perspective :

Michael Graczyk, a reporter for the Associated Press, who witnessed Dennnes’ execution said it was unlike any of the nearly 500 lethal injections he has witnessed.

His account corroborates much of what Hood said.

"Almost immediately as the procedure began, his demeanor changed," Graczyk wrote.

He recalled Dennes moaning and shouting about pain in his right leg.

Related article

Texas officials deny claims of botched execution

The other side:

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is responsible for carrying out executions.

Amanda Hernandez, a spokesperson for the agency issued the following statement about Dennes' execution:

"TDCJ denies any claim of the execution being ‘botched.’ The agency followed its protocols and the execution was carried out. The overall process took about an hour, which is not atypical.

"The agency took its time to ensure the IVs were inserted into viable veins, placing them in the left foot and left side of the neck. The allegations of pain made by Dennes began prior to any drugs being administered. Additionally, he made complaints of pain in his right leg, where there were no IVs established.

"The lethal dosage began at 6:52 p.m. and he was pronounced deceased at 7:08 p.m. This time period is consistent with other executions."

Death chamber gurney at the Huntsville prison in Texas. The State of Texas adopted lethal injection as a means of execution in 1977. The first lethal injection in the country was performed in the Huntsville death chamber on December 7, 1982. (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis / Getty Images)

About the 1996 crime

The backstory:

According to a U.S. Supreme Court court document, Dennes planned the deadly robbery from inside the same Richmond Avenue building where the victim worked. Dennes, who sold jewelry and had a workshop in the Greenrich Building, got his brother in on the heist and paid a cleaning employee who he had been having an affair with, Estrella Martinez, $5,000 to grant them after-hours access to the building.

In the weeks leading up to the murder, Dennes hired another man to unknowingly make silencers using a lathe in Dennes' jewelry workshop. Dennes tested the homemade silencers in a nearby field and inside his own office.

On the evening of Jan. 24, 1996, Dennes called Martinez on a cell phone he provided to her to open a loading dock door. Multiple times, Dennes had Martinez create multiple distractions for the security guard working that evening, David Copeland.

During one distraction attempt, Copeland returned to the lobby where he found Dennes. He assumed Dennes was a worker, but then Dennes ambushed him. Documents state he put a 9 mm handgun equipped with a homemade silencer to Copeland's chest and fired, shooting him again after he fell. Copeland played dead while Dennes disabled the security video equipment. He was later able to describe Dennes to authorities.

After Houston police officers arrived to investigate the scene, they found Szucs' body in his locked office. It was later determined he was shot five times. His safe was empty with his estimated $3.6 million diamond inventory missing, along with his five-carat diamond pinky diamond ring he always wore, and $200,000 in cash he reportedly had on hand for an upcoming trip.

The value of jewels stolen from Szucs' safe would be valued at about more than $7.5 million in 2026.