The Brief A young man is expected to survive after being shot in the upper torso inside a McDonald's near Humble High School on Wednesday afternoon, with one suspect in custody. The shooting marks the latest in a troubling string of off-campus violence near Houston-area schools this fall, echoing fatal September shootings near Westfield and Westbury high schools. Humble ISD notified families of a new clear backpack policy taking effect in August 2027.



New questions are emerging today about off-campus violence near Houston-area schools following a shooting inside a Humble McDonald’s just down the street from Humble High School.

One young man is recovering in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after the shooting, which marks the latest in a troubling pattern of gunfire erupting just outside school boundaries across the Houston area this fall.

Shooting at Humble McDonald's near High School

The backstory:

According to the Humble Police Department, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday inside the McDonald's on Will Clayton Parkway.

Police say two young men got into an argument inside the restaurant, and one allegedly pulled a gun and shot the other.

Investigators say the victim was shot once in the upper torso and is expected to survive. Officers took the suspect into custody.

Several Humble High School students were inside the restaurant when the gunfire broke out.

"I hear someone [say], 'Shots! Shots! It's a gun!' I just started running, and I called my mom to pick me up because I was scared," said Humble High School student Luis Olivares. "I thought I was gonna get shot too."

Fellow Humble High School student Giselle Houston described the chaos inside the dining area.

"All we heard is fighting because they started fighting first," Houston said. "And then we heard a loud bang, and we didn’t know what that was — we just heard people running."

Houston said she recognized the shooting victim as a fellow Humble High School student. However, neither Humble ISD nor Humble Police has confirmed the names or ages of the two young men involved, or whether either attends a Humble ISD campus.

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Broader Pattern Near Houston Campuses

Big picture view:

Wednesday's shooting near Humble High School echoes at least two other high-profile shootings that occurred just off school campuses across Greater Houston earlier this fall:

Westfield High School (Spring): In September, 15-year-old Westfield High School student In September, 15-year-old Westfield High School student Royce Witchet was shot and killed near campus in Spring. A 14-year-old student was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Westbury High School (Southwest Houston): Just days later, 17-year-old Westbury High School senior Just days later, 17-year-old Westbury High School senior LePaul Warren was fatally shot near his campus in southwest Houston. A 17-year-old former student was charged with murder.

New Clear Backpack Policy

What's next:

While Wednesday's shooting happened off campus, the incident coincidentally occurred around the same time Humble ISD announced plans to implement a clear backpack policy for the next school year, distributing a new backpack guide to families outlining what will be required on campus.

According to the district's communication to families, the policy will apply to all students in grades PreK–12 starting with the 2027–2028 school year. Key rules outlined by the district include:

Clear & Untinted: Backpacks must be clear and untinted, with almost all of the surface free of designs. Mesh backpacks and stickers are prohibited, and graphics are only allowed if they do not obstruct the view inside. Keychains, charms, and ID tags are permitted unless staff determine they block visibility.

Small Non-Transparent Bags: Students may carry up to two non-transparent bags during the school day — such as purses, lunch kits, or pencil bags — each measuring no more than 9.5 inches on its longest side.

Extracurricular Gear: Students in approved extracurricular activities, including athletics and band, may bring non-transparent gear bags, which must be stored in lockers or designated areas upon arrival.

Search Policy: All bags brought onto campus, whether clear or non-transparent, remain subject to search.

Despite the timeline being months away, the policy is already facing pushback from the community. A Change.org petition urging the district to reconsider the clear backpack requirement has already gathered more than 1,000 signatures.