Houston weather: Sunny skies expected on Friday
SUNNY AND MILD REST OF THE WEEK
HOUSTON - Mostly sunny skies continue Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nights will stay on the cool side, with patchy fog and mist possible.
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WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE
Saturday should stay mostly sunny. A weak front could bring a few showers Sunday, but the weekend still looks pleasant overall.
THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK
Another chance for showers and storms may arrive early next week. Current guidance favors drier weather by Thanksgiving. Cooler temperatures likely for Black Friday.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team.