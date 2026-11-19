The Brief More great weather to end the week A few showers possible this weekend Thanksgiving is looking pleasant



SUNNY AND MILD REST OF THE WEEK

Mostly sunny skies continue Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nights will stay on the cool side, with patchy fog and mist possible.

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WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE

Saturday should stay mostly sunny. A weak front could bring a few showers Sunday, but the weekend still looks pleasant overall.

THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK

Another chance for showers and storms may arrive early next week. Current guidance favors drier weather by Thanksgiving. Cooler temperatures likely for Black Friday.