The Brief Numerous Houston elected officials, as well as LGBTQIA+ community members, and advocates are calling on Houston Mayor John Whitmire to reinstate the Pride crosswalk in Montrose. As FOX 26 reported, the Pride crosswalk, which was located at the corner of Westheimer and Taft, was removed by Houston METRO crews following a directive by Governor Greg Abbott in October. "We, elected officials, community leaders, advocates, and representatives of Houston's LGBTQIA+ community, request that the City of Houston begin taking steps now to reinstate Pride crosswalks previously located at Westheimer and Taft upon the start of Governor-elect Hinojosa's term in January 2027," the letter stated.



Numerous Houston elected officials, as well as LGBTQIA+ community members, and advocates are calling on Houston Mayor John Whitmire to reinstate the Pride crosswalk in Montrose.

What we know:

As FOX 26 reported, the Pride crosswalk, which was located at the corner of Westheimer and Taft, was removed by Houston METRO crews following a directive by Governor Greg Abbott in October.

Photo of crosswalk in Houston prior to removal.

In a letter to Houston Mayor John Whitmire on Thursday, "The Pride crosswalk was more than just a decoration. Installed in 2017 in memory of Michael Alexander "Alex" Hill, a 21-year-old who was struck and killed while crossing Westheimer and Taft, the crosswalk became a lasting tribute to his life and a symbol for the community's commitment to belonging, visibility, and pedestrian safety in the heart of Montrose."

The letter added, "In July 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched the "SAFE ROADS" initiative, calling on states to evaluate roadway safety and identify potential distractions. The "SAFE ROADS" initiative was presented as a voluntary effort for states to participate in, not a federal mandate. In October 2025, Governor Abbott took a step further and decided that ‘political ideologies’ were distracting, taking direct aim at Pride crosswalks across Texas. As a result, Houston chose to remove this longstanding symbol of LGBTQIA+ visibility and inclusion, despite this crosswalk being installed to promote pedestrian safety."

"We, elected officials, community leaders, advocates, and representatives of Houston's LGBTQIA+ community, request that the City of Houston begin taking steps now to reinstate Pride crosswalks previously located at Westheimer and Taft upon the start of Governor-elect Hinojosa's term in January 2027," the letter stated.

The letter stated that Houston Council Member Joe Panzarella has identified community funding for the repainting of the crosswalk.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when Houston Mayor John Whitmire could decide on the request.