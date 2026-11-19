What's open on Thanksgiving 2026 in Houston: Grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants
HOUSTON - Need one last ingredient for your Thanksgiving dinner, or don’t feel like cooking? There are a number of businesses and restaurants that remain open on the holiday.
Most establishments that stay open for Thanksgiving will be operating on reduced hours. This can vary by individual location, so it's best to check before making the trip.
Below you can find a full list of what is open on Thanksgiving in Houston. The list also includes some well-known establishments that will be closed during the holiday. It will be updated as more holiday hours are announced.
Grocery stores and major retailers
Open on Thanksgiving
- H-E-B: Closes early at noon
- Whole Foods: Most stores close early at 1 p.m.
- Central Market: Closes early at 2 p.m.
- Joe V’s Smart Shop: Closes early at 2 p.m.
- Sprouts: Closes early at 2 p.m.
- Kroger: Most stores open till 4 p.m.
- Fiesta Mart: Open till 7 p.m.
- Food Town: Open till 7 p.m.
Closed on Thanksgiving
- Aldi
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
Pharmacies and convenience stores
- CVS: Most locations open during normal hours
- Walgreens: All stores open
- 7-Eleven: Most locations open all day
- Buc-ee’s: Open all day
- Circle K: Most locations open all day
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Buffet
- Grand Galvez: Features a 150-foot-long Thanksgiving buffet, served from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged
- Toro Toro at Four Seasons Hotel: Offers a Thanksgiving brunch buffet from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Willie G’s: Serves a Thanksgiving buffet with prime rib and other favorites
Upscale dining
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: Open with various seasonal specials
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: Opens at 11 a.m. and features a three-course meal
- Monarch at Hotel ZaZa: Open; offers a three-course Thanksgiving meal
- Perry’s Steakhouse: Open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. with a Thanksgiving menu and pickup available
- Rainbow Lodge: Open from 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. with a Thanksgiving-style three-course meal
- The Capital Grille: Open; serves a traditional Thanksgiving menu, along with a full dinner menu. Also offers pickup
- Winsome Prime: Open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. with a "reimagined" Thanksgiving meal
Casual spots
- Applebee’s: Open but hours may vary
- Cleburne Cafeteria: Open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. for both dine-in and takeout
- Cracker Barrel: Opens at 11 a.m. and serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal
- Denny’s: Open but hours may vary
- IHOP: Open but hours may vary
- Pappas Bar-B-Q: Dining room and drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Waffle House: Most locations open all day
Takeout
- Traveler’s Table: Offers takeout special with main courses that serve 4-6 people. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 and pickup is available Nov. 25 - 26
Fast food
- Arby’s: Open but hours may vary
- Burger King: Most locations open but hours may vary
- McDonald’s: Open but hours may vary
- Taco Bell: Most locations closed
- Wendy’s: Open but hours may vary
- Whataburger: Open all day
Coffee
- Dunkin’: Open but hours may vary
- Starbucks: Most open with reduced hours
Liquor stores
In Texas, all liquor stores are required by law to close on Thanksgiving. However, customers can still purchase beer or wine at grocery stores before they close.
The Source: The information in this article was sourced from various websites and social media posts sharing each business or restaurant's holiday hours and specials.