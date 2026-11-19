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The Brief Many Houston grocery stores, pharmacies, and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, though most will operate on reduced hours. Popular stores including Walmart, Target, H-E-B, Costco, Sam’s Club, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s will either close early or remain closed all day. Texas law requires all liquor stores to be closed on Thanksgiving, though beer and wine can still be purchased at open grocery stores.



Need one last ingredient for your Thanksgiving dinner, or don’t feel like cooking? There are a number of businesses and restaurants that remain open on the holiday.

Most establishments that stay open for Thanksgiving will be operating on reduced hours. This can vary by individual location, so it's best to check before making the trip.

Below you can find a full list of what is open on Thanksgiving in Houston. The list also includes some well-known establishments that will be closed during the holiday. It will be updated as more holiday hours are announced.

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Grocery stores and major retailers

Open on Thanksgiving

H-E-B: Closes early at noon

Whole Foods: Most stores close early at 1 p.m.

Central Market: Closes early at 2 p.m.

Joe V’s Smart Shop: Closes early at 2 p.m.

Sprouts: Closes early at 2 p.m.

Kroger: Most stores open till 4 p.m.

Fiesta Mart: Open till 7 p.m.

Food Town: Open till 7 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Pharmacies and convenience stores

CVS: Most locations open during normal hours

Walgreens: All stores open

7-Eleven: Most locations open all day

Buc-ee’s: Open all day

Circle K: Most locations open all day

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Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Buffet

Grand Galvez: Features a 150-foot-long Thanksgiving buffet, served from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged

Toro Toro at Four Seasons Hotel: Offers a Thanksgiving brunch buffet from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Willie G’s: Serves a Thanksgiving buffet with prime rib and other favorites

Upscale dining

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: Open with various seasonal specials

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse: Opens at 11 a.m. and features a three-course meal

Monarch at Hotel ZaZa: Open; offers a three-course Thanksgiving meal

Perry’s Steakhouse: Open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. with a Thanksgiving menu and pickup available

Rainbow Lodge: Open from 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. with a Thanksgiving-style three-course meal

The Capital Grille: Open; serves a traditional Thanksgiving menu, along with a full dinner menu. Also offers pickup

Winsome Prime: Open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. with a "reimagined" Thanksgiving meal

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Casual spots

Applebee’s: Open but hours may vary

Cleburne Cafeteria: Open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. for both dine-in and takeout

Cracker Barrel: Opens at 11 a.m. and serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal

Denny’s: Open but hours may vary

IHOP: Open but hours may vary

Pappas Bar-B-Q: Dining room and drive-thru will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Waffle House: Most locations open all day

Takeout

Traveler’s Table: Offers takeout special with main courses that serve 4-6 people. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 and pickup is available Nov. 25 - 26

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Fast food

Arby’s: Open but hours may vary

Burger King: Most locations open but hours may vary

McDonald’s: Open but hours may vary

Taco Bell: Most locations closed

Wendy’s: Open but hours may vary

Whataburger: Open all day

Coffee

Dunkin’: Open but hours may vary

Starbucks: Most open with reduced hours

Liquor stores

In Texas, all liquor stores are required by law to close on Thanksgiving. However, customers can still purchase beer or wine at grocery stores before they close.