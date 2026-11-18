The Brief Felony Stalking Charge: 31-year-old Bethany Osborne is charged with felony stalking following an investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety special agents. Escalating Pattern: Court documents allege months of harassment against a man she dated, his wife, and his friend — including property damage, trespassing, and recorded death threats. Bond Violation Hearing: Osborne was released on a $40,000 bond with 24/7 GPS monitoring, but court filings show her tracker flagged a curfew violation three days later, prompting a Friday hearing.



A 31-year-old Harris County woman is facing a felony stalking charge after state investigators say she targeted a man she dated — along with his wife and his friend — with months of escalating harassment, property damage, and recorded death threats.

Bethany Osborne was arrested last week following an investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety special agents.

Recorded Threats and Investigation

According to court records, the investigation reached a breaking point on November 1, when the man recorded a phone call in which Osborne allegedly threatened to kill him, his wife, and his friend. During the call, investigators say she specifically threatened to shoot the man and "blow his brains out."

When DPS agents interviewed Osborne, she told investigators she had blacked out during the phone call and did not remember making the threats, though she admitted she carries a firearm with her at all times, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Months of Escalating Harassment

Investigators say the recorded call followed months of escalating behavior stemming from a dating relationship that began in June 2025. According to the probable cause affidavit, the man told investigators he did not consider Osborne his girlfriend or believe they were in an exclusive relationship, while Osborne stated she believed the two were romantically involved.

Court documents outline a timeline of events dating back to the start of this year.

January: Osborne allegedly contacted the man’s wife to tell her about their involvement, which led to the couple separating.

Property Damage: Over the months that followed, investigators say Osborne caused approximately $1,200 in damage to the man’s garage.

Trespassing: Surveillance footage allegedly captured Osborne showing up at the man’s home, climbing his gate, and trying to get inside — before returning later to wait for him outside.

A Larger Picture of an Underreported Crime

Advocates say stalking often looks very different from the common stereotype of a stranger lurking in a dark alley — and frequently involves someone the victim already knows.

"The problem with stalking is it can be so many small actions piled on top of each other," said Heather Bellino, CEO of the Texas Advocacy Project, a nonprofit that provides free legal and social services to Texans affected by stalking, domestic violence, and abuse.

"In and of themselves, any one of those singular actions may not be frightening, but when you take them together, you must take them seriously."

Bellino noted that while stalking is widely underreported regardless of who is involved, the underlying behavior is driven by control rather than gender.

"These abuses, it doesn’t matter what gender you are — it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female," Bellino said. "Someone decides that they want to exert power and control over you and they want to harm you; it could be a man or a woman doing that."

What they're saying:

Part of the reason stalking goes unreported, legal experts say, is that victims often downplay early warning signs in hopes the behavior will stop on its own.

"A lot of people, men and women, who are victims of stalking sort of don't want to escalate. They don't want to make a big case out of it," said John F. Wilkinson, an attorney advisor with AEquitas, a national nonprofit that supports prosecutors handling stalking and gender-based violence cases.

"It's just a natural human response to say, 'It's an annoyance, it's a nuisance, I'm just going to ignore them and hope that they go away,'" Wilkinson said.

Stalking by the Numbers: What CDC Data Shows

By the numbers:

National data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscores how widespread stalking is:

Widespread Impact: About 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men in the U.S. have been stalked at some point in their lives.

Usually Someone You Know: Stalking victims typically know their perpetrator — CDC data shows the most common stalkers for both male and female victims are current or former intimate partners or acquaintances, rather than strangers.

Threats of Physical Harm: Nearly 80% of male stalking victims and 69% of female stalking victims reported experiencing threats of physical harm from their stalker during their lifetime.

Monitoring & Surveillance: A majority of victims — 78% of women and 76% of men — reported being followed, watched, or spied on, while technology such as repeated phone calls, texts, and cameras is increasingly used to harass and track victims.

Early Onset: Nearly 58% of female victims and 49% of male victims first experienced stalking before the age of 25.

While federal data shows millions of men experience stalking, advocates and experts say the crime remains widely underreported.

"Men are not impervious to becoming victims of stalking," trauma therapist Chau Nguyen said. "The underreporting is because they're ashamed, they're embarrassed. They don't want to say, 'This woman is stalking me.' But at the end of the day, their safety is being compromised. They feel just like a woman might feel — not safe, fearful, restless, scared for their lives."

Bond Status and Legal Response

Osborne was released on a $40,000 bond under strict court-ordered conditions, including 24/7 GPS monitoring, a mandatory curfew, a prohibition against possessing firearms, and orders barring her from contacting or going near the man, his wife, or his friend.

However, new court filings show her GPS monitor flagged a curfew violation on Monday night — just three days after she posted bond. A judge has ordered Osborne back in court Friday morning to address the alleged violation, which could put her bond at risk.

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Osborne’s court-appointed attorney, who gave the following statement:

"Ms. Osborne has been charged, but a charge is only an allegation, and she is presumed innocent. To date, the State has not provided us with any evidence in this case. We will respond to the allegations in court and have no further comment at this time."

Resources for Victims

Advocates with the Texas Advocacy Project urge anyone who believes they are being stalked to keep detailed journals and save documentation of every incident, no matter how small it may seem at the time.

"I don't want people to think, 'I can handle this myself.' That's the thing I worry about — don't handle it yourself. Get the help," Wilkinson said. "There is help out there dedicated to helping people in this situation. You're not alone. If you're experiencing any of this behavior, you don't have to just suffer in silence. You can reach out and get the help that's out there for you."

Help for Stalking Victims If you or someone you know is a victim of stalking, dating violence, or harassment, free and confidential support is available:

Texas Advocacy Project: Call 1-800-374-HOPE (4673) for free legal and social services across Texas.

Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC): Call 713-528-2121 (24/7 confidential hotline).

VictimConnect Resource Center: Call or text 1-855-4-VICTIM (84-2846) for national support and local referrals.

Emergency: If you are in immediate danger, call 911