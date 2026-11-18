The Brief Cool mornings, mild afternoons Nice weekend ahead Storms possible early Thanksgiving Week



COOL MORNINGS, MILD AFTERNOONS

Wake up temperatures over the next few mornings across Southeast Texas will be in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with some clouds but a decent amount of sunshine.

WEEKEND LOOKS NICE

Weekend is looking fairly quiet for the most part with highs in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. A weak front should arrive on Sunday, but it will only bring a low 20% chance for showers.

THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK

Showers and storms are possible early next week. They should move through ahead of another cold front on Tuesday. Behind this front, it looks like a decent Thanksgiving, with highs in the 60s and mostly dry skies. We are still several days away, so the forecast may change as we get closer. Right now Tuesday looks like the rainiest day. Another round of storms will be possible across the eastern part of the country over your Thanksgiving weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼