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The Brief Capital murder defendant Anthony Legaux is back in jail after repeatedly violating his bond conditions. A judge had previously cut Legaux's bond in half to $125,000, allowing his release in the fatal shooting of Simeon McKnight. Legaux is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30 for a review of his bond conditions.



Capital murder defendant Anthony Legaux is back behind bars after twice being jailed for bond violations in less than a year following a judge’s decision to cut his bond in half.

Charges stem from 2025 fatal shooting

Anthony Legaux

What we know:

Legaux was the alleged getaway driver in the March 2025 shooting death of 21-year-old Simeon McKnight. Sheriff’s deputies say McKnight was found shot in his car at a west side apartment complex and later died.

Up until December of last year, capital murder was the only charge that could keep a defendant jailed with no bond set. If convicted, those charged with capital murder face the death penalty or life behind bars.

Legaux’s bond was originally set at $250,000.

Repeated curfew violations

What they're saying:

"He can’t make it and the judge in the 184th reduced the bond on her own, no motion from the defense, cut it in half to $125,000," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He posted bond in January and within a matter of months he had racked up bond violations. He wouldn’t abide by the curfew."

Legaux spent 45 days in jail before his bond was reinstated. According to court records, he continued to violate his bond conditions by not abiding by his curfew.

"If you are out on bond for capital murder, get on your knees and thank the good Lord that you were able to make bond for capital murder. That’s not ordinary," Kahan said. "There should be zero tolerance for bond condition violations."

What's next:

Legaux is currently back in jail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Katherine Thomas on Nov. 30 for a review of his bond conditions.