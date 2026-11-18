The Brief The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Tuesday night's explosion at the Clean Harbors facility in La Porte was caused by hydrocarbon vapors igniting inside a hazardous liquid waste tank. Investigators discovered that two minor fires had occurred in the same process over the past week, and they are still working to understand why the tank's safety systems failed. One employee was transported from the scene and the vessel sustained significant damage, though officials confirmed air quality remains safe with no shelter-in-place order needed.



Investigators have determined that Tuesday night’s explosion and fire at the Clean Harbors facility in La Porte was caused by hydrocarbon vapors igniting inside a hazardous liquid waste treatment vessel, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The blast occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the plant located at 2027 Independence Parkway South.

What happened?

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the vessel involved in the explosion was equipped with two primary safeguards designed to prevent flammable vapors from igniting: a pressurized nitrogen system and a connection to an incineration system meant to safely burn off hydrocarbon vapors.

Not the First Fire

During their investigation, officials uncovered evidence of two minor fires in the exact same treatment process over the preceding week. In those earlier incidents, hydrocarbon vapors escaped the process before catching fire. On Tuesday night, however, the vapors ignited internally, triggering the explosion.

Investigators say preliminary findings suggest the ignition mechanism may be similar to the previous fires, and they are continuing to evaluate what conditions allowed the safety systems to fail.

Emergency response and community impact

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including HCFMO investigators, the Harris County Hazardous Materials Response Team, Channel Industries Mutual Aid (CIMA), and the Deer Park and La Porte fire departments.

Nearby resident Hunter described hearing the blast while watching a movie with his family.

"My mom heard an explosion outside and went to go check it out. All the neighbors are outside. We saw a puff of smoke over in this direction," Hunter said, noting that he and his stepfather drove down to the area to check on a friend who works at the facility.

Crews continue to monitor air quality around the plant. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed that no hazardous air levels have been detected and no shelter-in-place order is in effect, though she emphasized the need for a thorough review of what went wrong.

"Harris County, I always say we hope for the best and prepare for the worst, and this is one of the things where I think we better take a good lesson from this, figure out what happened, [and] make sure there’s not a risk of this kind of thing happening again," Hidalgo said. "Everybody did what they needed to do, folks reacted very quickly, but I think that there’s certainly an alternative scenario in which this could have been a real big problem."

Comparing the response to police investigating a disturbance, Hidalgo added that agencies have a responsibility to determine whether mistakes were made to prevent future incidents.

Injuries and facility damage

Clean Harbors confirmed that one employee was transported from the scene following the explosion, though an update on their condition has not yet been released.

Check Air Quality Readings in Area Here

According to the company, the treatment vessel sustained significant damage, and it remains unclear how the incident will impact overall operations at the La Porte facility.