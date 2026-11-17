The Brief An 8-month-old baby is in stable condition after being shot in the lower torso. Investigators say the infant's father accidentally discharged a pistol while cleaning it. The parents drove the baby to a Cypress hospital for treatment instead of calling 911.



An infant was hospitalized after an accidental shooting involving the parents on Monday evening in northwest Harris County.

Harris County infant shooting

What we know:

Around 9:30 p.m. Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Tommy Smith said units were called to Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital for an 8-month-old with a gunshot wound. An off-duty Houston Police Department officer was the one who reported the incident.

Investigators learned the infant's father was removing and cleaning a pistol at their apartment on Crossroads Park Drive when it accidentally discharged, hitting the infant in the lower torso. The mother was also home at the time.

Sgt. Smith stated the parents drove the baby directly to the hospital instead of calling 911.

The baby is in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to officials. Authorities have recovered the weapon, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the incident.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if the father will face any charges related to the accidental discharge.