The Brief A 20-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Monday evening. According to Houston police, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gasmer Drive and Chimney Rock Road, near Westbury High School. Authorities said an initial investigation revealed both vehicles were on Gasmer Drive, going in opposite directions, when at least one of the vehicles crossed over the yellow line in the center of the street and struck the other vehicle.



A 20-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southwest Houston on Monday evening.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gasmer Drive and Chimney Rock Road, near Westbury High School.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles collided in the street.

Authorities said an initial investigation revealed both vehicles were on Gasmer Drive, going in opposite directions, when at least one of the vehicles crossed over the yellow line in the center of the street and struck the other vehicle.

Houston police said they believe they have the driver of the second vehicle in custody.

Authorities said they believe the crash was either a head-on or glancing head-on crash.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.