article

The Brief Texas A&M will ban e-scooter riding on main campus sidewalks and in parking lots starting Jan. 1. New rules for all micromobility devices include a 20 mph limit and bans on phone, headphone and earbud use. University officials warn e-scooters could be banned entirely if rider behavior doesn’t improve.



Texas A&M University is implementing new rules for electric scooters that aim to address campus safety concerns.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, the university will ban the use of e-scooters and other throttle-driven electric mobility devices from being ridden on sidewalks and through parking lots on its main campus.

Devices will be limited to use on campus streets, marked micromobility lanes and designated paths. The policy does not include bicycles, e-bikes or assistive mobility devices.

What they're saying:

"E-scooters provide an important transportation option for many members of our campus community, and we recognize their role in helping people navigate campus, but it is critical to see an immediate and sustained improvement in rider behavior, or they will be banned," said Peter Lange, chief operating officer and senior vice president at Texas A&M.

Texas A&M adds new safety rules for all micromobility devices

In addition to the sidewalk ban on e-scooters, the university will implement new rules for all micromobility devices:

Only one rider per device, unless it is designed for more than one passenger

No speeds above 20 mph

Mobile phones cannot be used while using a micromobility device

Headphones and earbuds cannot be used while using a micromobility device.

"Over the past several years, the university has completed several key campus improvement projects to enhance mobility and safety by creating dedicated paths for pedestrians, micromobility devices and vehicles. These new regulations reinforce our commitment to safety by establishing clear expectations for where devices may be operated and how everyone can share campus spaces safely," Lange said.

A list of micromobility rules and approved devices can be found through the university's Transportation Services department.