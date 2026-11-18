The Brief University of Houston researchers are studying how children with autism process faces and recognize emotions. Special eye-tracking glasses and brain-monitoring caps could help scientists identify biological markers of autism. The research could eventually lead to earlier diagnoses and more personalized treatments. Houston families can participate in the study, with children ages 6 to 11 eligible to receive $80.



A child's brain may reveal important clues about autism that can't be detected through behavior alone. At the University of Houston, researchers are studying how children process visual information, hoping to change how autism is diagnosed and treated.

One of the young participants is Evie, a little girl who loves coloring, dancing and making desserts. She's on the autism spectrum and helping scientists better understand how children with autism experience the world.

University of Houston autism research

The backstory:

Dr. Jason Griffin established the University of Houston's autism research lab two years ago. He's also collaborated with Yale researchers on a study involving nearly 400 children with autism, discovering differences in how their brains distinguish one face from another.

Autism is currently diagnosed through developmental history and behavioral observations. Griffin's research explores whether measurable brain activity could provide another way to identify the condition.

How researchers study children's brains

How it works:

Evie wears special eye-tracking glasses that measure where she looks and how long she focuses on different objects. The technology records information every 10 milliseconds.

Researchers also use electroencephalography, or EEG, caps fitted with electrodes that measure electrical activity from the brain through the scalp. The procedure is non-invasive.

The goal is to understand how children with autism process faces compared with objects such as houses and toys. Early findings suggest some children with autism have less distinct brain responses to different faces, which may help explain difficulties recognizing people or interpreting facial expressions.

What they're saying:

"Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that is biological in nature, but we recognize the symptoms, we diagnose it purely based on the behavior," says Dr. Jason Griffin, who leads the research at the University of Houston.

"We see they are representing the info in their brains completely different than neurotypical counterparts. The brain isn't distinguishing face 1 from face 2 as well, and that makes it harder for them to behaviorally recognize differences in faces like emotions, or different people. If we can develop a biologically-based marker using EEG or eye tracking, which is the work we do here in our lab, we can potentially scale that up and help kids all over the world, really," says Griffin.

"We call it an Evie Superpower! She sees the world differently. She experiences the world differently, not any less so than anyone else. We have just as much to learn from her as she does from us," says Hannah, Evie's mother.

Why autism research matters for families

Why you should care:

Families often face lengthy waits for autism assessments. Griffin says the process can take more than a year. Identifying reliable biological markers could eventually make evaluations faster and help doctors better understand each child's individual needs. The research is still developing, and the technology is not a replacement for established diagnostic evaluations.

Local perspective:

Evie's mother, Hannah, works at the University of Houston and learned about the study through the university. She was particularly touched to discover Griffin has a brother with autism. For her family, participating is about more than advancing scientific research. It's an opportunity to help others better understand how Evie sees and experiences the world.

What's next:

Researchers hope to use these findings to develop tools that could support autism evaluations and eventually help guide more individualized care. Additional studies will be needed to determine how accurately these measurements can identify autism and whether they can be used in clinical settings.

How Houston families can participate in autism research

What you can do:

The University of Houston is recruiting children ages 6 through 11 for its autism research. Children can qualify whether they have a confirmed autism diagnosis, a suspected diagnosis or no autism diagnosis. Families receive $80 for participating in a four-hour study, which can be divided into two visits.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about the research and participation opportunities at GriffinLaboratory.com.