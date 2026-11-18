The Brief One person has been arrested following a shooting at a business near Humble High School, authorities said. According to the Humble Police Department, the shooting occurred on Will Clayton Parkway, near Wilson Road, just down the street from Humble High School. Officials said two young men got into an argument inside the McDonald's and one shot the other.



One person has been arrested following a shooting at a business near Humble High School, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Humble Police Department, the shooting occurred on Will Clayton Parkway, near Wilson Road, just down the street from Humble High School.

Officials said two young men got into an argument inside the McDonald's and one shot the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said one person is also in custody following the shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unclear as that remains part of the active investigation.

The identity of the victim or suspect has not been released.

What they're saying:

The Humble Independent School District sent a letter to families on Wednesday afternoon saying,

"Dear Humble High School Families,

This afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m., we received information about law enforcement activity near our campus due to a shooting at McDonald’s. One person was transported to the hospital. Safety is always our top priority and we immediately took precautions. Students were kept inside, supervised in classrooms, and we did not permit entry to our building. Law enforcement apprehended the suspect they were seeking in the area. Authorities informed us at 4:16 p.m. that we could resume normal operations. This precaution occurred after school. However, some students and staff were on campus at the time for tutorials, athletics, clubs or other school activities. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we took these precautions. Sincerely, Courtney Peterson, Principal"