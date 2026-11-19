The Brief Many consumers are now looking for ways to protect their personal and financial information after major tech outages this week. Consumer experts say placing a security freeze with the three major credit bureaus is the single best way to block scammers from opening new accounts in your name.



It’s been a week of major tech outages affecting everything from airlines and emails to banking systems.

Most recently, on Thursday morning, J.P. Morgan posted on X saying that third parties who provide services to the company were the target of ​a cyberattack.

Many consumers are now looking for ways to protect their personal and financial information.

Federal law guarantees consumers the right to lock down their credit files for free.

How to freeze your credit

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to freeze your credit, what it protects, and how to avoid paying unnecessary monthly fees.

Step 1: Contact credit bureaus:

To fully protect your credit profile, you must place a freeze individually with each of the three major nationwide credit reporting agencies:

Placing a freeze online or by phone is 100% free by law and typically takes less than 15 minutes to complete across all three bureaus.

Step 2: Skip the upsells:

When visiting the bureau websites, you may see advertisements or prompts offering paid monthly "credit lock" or credit monitoring bundles.

Consumer advocates warn viewers to skip those paid subscriptions and look specifically for the free Security Freeze option. Under federal law, a free security freeze blocks unauthorized new accounts just as effectively as paid services without charging a monthly fee.

What a credit freeze does