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The Brief A Texas lab executive was sentenced to one year in federal prison and fined $250,000 for falsifying wastewater test results. Derek McCoy, 52, of The Woodlands, fabricated data for about three years to hide excessive levels of ammonia, E. coli, and phosphorus from regulators. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty in the scheme, and McCoy remains on bond pending his voluntary surrender to federal prison.



A Texas laboratory executive has been sentenced to a year in federal prison and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine for falsifying years of wastewater test results to conceal pollutant exceedances from regulators.

Derek McCoy sentenced

Derek McCoy, 52, of The Woodlands, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge David Hittner after pleading guilty on June 11 to falsifying data required under the Clean Water Act, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The backstory:

McCoy served as CEO and part-owner of a testing lab that sampled wastewater from local treatment facilities. Prosecutors said that for approximately three years, McCoy and co-conspirators fabricated test data to make it appear that facilities were complying with state-issued discharge permits.

The falsified reports masked violations regarding limits on ammonia, E. coli and phosphorus, and were routinely submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Two co-defendants, Dana Higginbotham, 56, of Spring, and John Montgomery, 60, of Llano, also pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme.

McCoy was permitted to remain on bond pending voluntary surrender to a federal prison facility.

The case was investigated by the EPA's Criminal Investigation Division and Office of Inspector General alongside the TCEQ Environmental Crimes Unit, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Schammel and Liesel Roscher, along with Special AUSA Nathan Stopper.