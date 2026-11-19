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The Brief Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin shared concerns about Texas becoming a "sanctuary state" following major Democratic gains in the midterms, including the election of Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa. Cities including Houston, Austin, and San Antonio have stated their intentions to review local police cooperation with ICE following the election. Hinojosa has pledged to maintain border security through technology and local-federal coordination, while advocating for stricter ICE accountability measures like mandatory body cameras.



Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin put out a statement Wednesday expressing concerns over Texas’ cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This comes after Democrats won every statewide seat in the midterm election, gaining control of the state House and the governor’s office for the first time in decades.

Mullin said he worries that Democratic politicians will try to turn Texas into a "sanctuary state" once Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa takes office in January.

"If Texas were to stop cooperating with ICE and become a sanctuary state, it would be one of the worst derelictions of duty we’ve seen in a very long time," Mullin said.

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Cities review their policies

The backstory:

Outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott previously issued executive orders and signed state laws requiring local agencies to assist ICE with federal immigration operations.

However, in the wake of the election, some municipalities have begun reexamining how their police officers interact with federal agents.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire issued a Nov. 6 executive order limiting when the city’s police officers can contact ICE about administrative immigration warrants.

Whitmire has said the intention is to reduce fear in Houston's immigrant communities and rebuild trust between residents and law enforcement.

Houston saw one of two shootings involving federal immigration agents in Texas this year. The other happened in Austin, where the mayor has also instructed police to look at revising their policies when it comes to immigration enforcement.

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Mullin points to previous Texas cases

What they're saying:

In his statement, Mullin argued that federal operations in the state have been successful and claimed that a lack of cooperation with ICE could have an effect on public safety.

He referred to a long list of cases where people without proper documentation were removed from Texas after being convicted of crimes such as murder, manufacturing and trafficking drugs, child sex trafficking, and, in one case, plotting a terror attack.

"We are calling on Governor-elect Hinojosa and other leaders throughout the state to continue cooperating with us," Mullin said. "If they do not, then crime and violence will plague the Lone Star State."

What Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa has said about the issue

The other side:

Hinojosa has not responded to a request for comment on Mullin’s statement. However, she did discuss some of her views on immigration enforcement in a recent interview with The Texas Tribune.

The soon-to-be governor noted that she is committed to keeping the border secure by working with local law enforcement and the federal government, but said she feels some things need to change within the country.

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"What ICE is doing is making us less safe," she told The Texas Tribune. "I do not think we should be facilitating the chaos that ICE has wrought in Texas. That is something that we’ll make sure to do what we can to stop that."

Hinojosa did not specifically say whether she would rescind Abbott's order directing law enforcement to help ICE agents detain unauthorized migrants.

She did mention prioritizing "accountability measures" such as making sure federal agents are not masked and that they are equipped with body cams and dash cams. Hinojosa also discussed finding new ways to secure the border with technology rather than a wall, such as in places like the Big Bend region.

"I’ve talked to President Trump on border security, and he understands my commitment to keeping a secure border," she told The Texas Tribune. "And I hope to work with him to make sure that happens."