The Brief A suspect's bond has been denied for his murder charge. Police say they saw the suspect assaulting a woman after forcing their way into a home on Monday. The suspect is accused of stopping the victim's breathing and hitting her over her head.



A man is now charged with murder after an alleged assault at a southeast Houston home Monday led to a woman's death.

Houston South Belt: Man arrested for woman's death

What we know:

Records confirm that bond has been denied for 46-year-old Warren Nelson.

The victim was not named in Houston Police's press release on Thursday, but they did say that she was 51 years old.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

Police say they responded to an assault shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night at a home on Sherrill Drive off I-45 and Astoria Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they were told by Houston Fire personnel about a disturbance inside the home.

Police announced themselves at the front door and were allegedly met with a verbal confrontation by someone inside the home.

Officers then forced their way into the home, and they say they saw a man assaulting the victim. The man was detained, and the woman was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

According to court documents, Nelson is accused of knowingly causing the woman's death by "impeding the normal breathing and circulation of blood … by applying pressure to the Complainent's neck with his hand."

He is also accused of striking the woman in her head with an unknown object.

What we don't know:

Other details on this case are not available at this time.