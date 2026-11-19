The Brief An Astrodome Conservancy request for information generated more than 600 submissions, including interest from established developers and attraction operators. The report identified private investment, commercial partnerships and historic preservation incentives as potential redevelopment funding sources. The conservancy is asking Harris County commissioners to establish a task force to evaluate potential partners, financing and development options.



The Astrodome could become home to an indoor park, space-themed attractions or entertainment venues under redevelopment concepts outlined in a new report that the Astrodome Conservancy says identifies private-sector interest and potential financing options without new county debt.

Astrodome redevelopment draws private-sector interest

What we know:

A new report identified private-sector interest in redeveloping the Astrodome, with concepts ranging from an indoor public park to immersive space experiences, cultural attractions and entertainment venues.

The Astrodome Conservancy announced the findings Nov. 19 after delivering the report to Harris County Commissioners Court. The nonprofit says the responses point to possible ways to give the landmark a new purpose without requiring additional county debt or a new tax burden.

The findings reflect preliminary interest and potential financing approaches. The conservancy is asking county officials to take the next step in evaluating whether those ideas are financially viable.

Who expressed interest in the Astrodome?

The conservancy conducted the request for information at the county’s request to gauge market interest in redevelopment. Private donations funded the effort, which generated more than 600 submissions.

According to the conservancy, organizations expressing interest included Houston-based Midway Development Group and DC Partners, along with ACCIONA, Space Center Houston and Triple Five Worldwide Group, whose developments include Mall of America and American Dream.

Independent advisory firm WT reviewed the submissions and selected 11 representative responses for detailed analysis.

The concepts envision a year-round destination that could complement activities at the surrounding sports and entertainment complex.

How could Astrodome redevelopment be funded?

The report identifies private investment, commercial partnerships, historic preservation incentives and revenue-generating activities as potential funding sources.

Those approaches could eliminate the need for Harris County bond financing or a new tax burden, according to the conservancy. Whether they would cover a redevelopment project remains subject to further evaluation.

The report also identifies potential federal historic rehabilitation tax credits of up to 20% of qualified expenditures and Texas preservation credits of up to 25% of eligible project costs.

Respondents suggested the property could generate recurring county revenue through leases, parking, commercial operations and other arrangements. Redevelopment could also proceed in phases as individual projects and partnerships advance.

READ THE FULL REPORT

You can view the full report below or click here to view.

What's next:

The conservancy is asking Commissioners Court to establish a task force with county officials, conservancy representatives, technical and financial experts, and other stakeholders.

That group would evaluate potential partners, financial viability and development approaches. The conservancy also requested a seat on the county’s existing park steering committee to connect the two groups.

"Doing nothing is not a viable option," said Beth Wiedower Jackson, the conservancy’s executive director.