Woman put on probation for double fatal Sunnyside hit-and-run
HOUSTON - A woman has pleaded guilty to a 2025 hit-and-run that killed two other women in Houston's Sunnyside area.
Records show that Ladavia Wilson has been sentenced to eight years of probation starting Thursday for two counts of failure to stop and render aid.
Houston crime: Woman on probation for Sunnyside hit-and-run
The backstory:
The incident happened on Oct. 22, 2025, at about 3:30 a.m. on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road.
Records say two women got into an argument in the parking lot at Cullen Food Mart, then they started fighting. The two fell on the street and continued fighting until a vehicle struck them and drove away.
Both women were pronounced deceased at the scene.
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Court records say Wilson later went to a police station to give a statement about the crash.
Allegedly, Wilson told a detective that she was driving from a loved one's house when she "felt a big impact" under the car. According to documents, Wilson claimed that she thought she struck a pothole and kept driving.
She then went to a family member's apartment, telling them she didn't know what she had struck.
The Source: Records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting.