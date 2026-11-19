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The Brief Texas resident Hector Alonzo pleaded guilty to converting a Glock pistol into a machine gun used in the 2019 fatal shooting of Huntsville Officer Billy Clardy III. Officer Clardy was killed during an undercover drug bust targeting a multi-state marijuana trafficking ring; the shooter, LaJeromeny Brown, has since been sentenced to death. Alonzo faces up to life in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, with his formal sentencing date yet to be determined.



Years after an Alabama police officer was killed while investigating a large-scale drug trafficking operation, a Texas man has admitted to making the machine gun that was used in his murder.

What we know:

Hector Alonzo, 48, of Laredo, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to use a machine gun in a marijuana trafficking scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said Alonzo converted a stolen Glock 17 into a machine gun and then gave the weapon, along with drugs, to 48-year-old LaJeromeny Brown.

The 2019 Alabama murder

The backstory:

This all happened in 2019, when detectives said Brown was taking large amounts of marijuana from his home state of Tennessee and selling it in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Huntsville Police Department began investigating after a confidential informant tipped them off about Brown’s activities.

In December, undercover agents arranged to purchase 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown.

They staged themselves around a vacant house where the sale was supposed to take place, but when officers inside the house tried to grab Brown, he started shooting.

Officer Billy Clardy III was killed by the gunfire. Some officers stayed behind to try to help Clardy, and others chased after Brown as he fled.

Authorities said Brown tossed the machine gun as he was trying to get away.

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Shooter sentenced to death

Dig deeper:

Brown was convicted on Nov. 3, 2023, of the capital murder of an on-duty police officer and later sentenced to death.

His sentence was affirmed in August 2026 by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Potential life sentence for gunmaker

What's next:

Alonzo will be sentenced at a later date. He could face up to life in federal prison as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

A third person, Juan Mendoza, 45, of Eagle Pass, also pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme last year, and is awaiting sentencing.

Authorities said Mendoza supplied Alonzo with ammunition, magazines and Glock switches.